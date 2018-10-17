Konica Minolta Receives Keypoint Intelligence BLI PaceSetter Award for the Legal Vertical

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced they are a winner of Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI PaceSetter 2018-2019 Award for the Legal vertical market.





This is the first-ever PaceSetter award granted in this vertical, recognizing those vendors that offer the most impressive portfolios of devices, solutions and services for the Legal market. Key areas that were evaluated included: Hardware, Software, Service and Support, Professional Services, Security, Industry Certifications, and Vertical Leadership.

“In addition to its legal-specific software portfolio that features class-leading solutions from noted industry partners, Konica Minolta demonstrated industry leadership by offering IT services and support specifically tailored for their legal customers large and small,” explained Jamie Bsales, director of software analysis for Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab. “Moreover, the bulk of the company’s software and services offerings are available in both the direct and dealer channels.”

The BLI PaceSetter award is based on in-depth research conducted with participating document imaging OEMs and Keypoint Intelligence’s expert analysis of each vendor’s offerings for the target market.

“We are honored to be a recipient of this prestigious award, especially in its debut year,” said Nick Pegley, senior vice president, Solutions and Services, and deputy general manager, Digital Workplace Business Unit at Konica Minolta. “Keypoint Intelligence’s Buyers Lab is recognized as a leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, and this award further confirms Konica Minolta’s value-proposition in meeting the software and business solutions needs of the Legal profession.”

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including Document Imaging Security, MFP Platforms & App Ecosystems, Mobile Print, and key vertical markets such as Healthcare, Education, Financial Services, Legal, Retail, Manufacturing, and Logistics.

