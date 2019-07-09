Konica Minolta Unveils New Version of MarketPlace

Ramsey, NJ, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc., is pleased to announce that Konica Minolta, Inc., (Konica Minolta), a Gartner Global Top 100 IT Vendor, has released a new version of its MarketPlace platform.

From document management to workplace IT, office processes today run on an abundance of different systems and services, forcing employees to manage extremely complex workflows. Konica Minolta not only provides its customers with solutions for their digital transformation, but assists them in efficiently managing and controlling these business processes, shaping their workplace of the future. A key element in the company’s dedicated Connected Office approach is its MarketPlace platform, which ensures that users have access to the digital tools needed to increase productivity and enhance their daily operations, all in one place.



Toshimitsu Taiko, Senior Executive Officer, responsible for Business Technologies at Konica Minolta explains, “Our goal is to support our customers in creating a working environment that, based on their specific needs, leads the foundation for their business success in a digitalized future. This is what we mean when we speak of the connected office.”



For Konica Minolta, four crucial value fields come together in its Connected Office:

Connect IT - helps customers to empower and simplify their IT, utilizing hybrid IT services or providing managed IT services and so on.

helps customers to empower and simplify their IT, utilizing hybrid IT services or providing managed IT services and so on. Connect Security - ensures the safety of the entire office, including IoT devices and multi-functional peripherals (MFPs).

ensures the safety of the entire office, including IoT devices and multi-functional peripherals (MFPs). Connect People - supports the organization in improving workflows and providing tools for creativity.

supports the organization in improving workflows and providing tools for creativity. Connect Work - provides the latest and most suitable business apps, brought together in one store: The Konica Minolta MarketPlace. Along with Connect People, it helps leverage the full potential of the company’s employees.

Currently available in 133 countries, MarketPlace offers a wide variety of cloud, scan, productivity, information, and security apps that allow users to quickly increase the power of their Konica Minolta MFPs, as well as the new Workplace Hub IT infrastructure. MarketPlace now comes standard with all Konica Minolta bizhub i-Series devices, ensuring that users can easily access the tools needed to increase productivity and enhance daily operations. Customers can connect MFPs to various cloud services, allowing them to print files from, or scan files directly into desired cloud repositories.

In addition, MarketPlace has become a global billing system by integrating into Konica Minolta’s ERP systems, enabling consumption-based billing and increasing operational efficiencies. MarketPlace keeps track of each customer’s usage and ensures they are only invoiced for that amount. Further, with its revolutionary, web-based Design Tool, customers can create or request custom-designed MFP User Interfaces (UIs) that are tailored to their way of working. With the MFP UIs, customers can effectively improve their daily business operations.

“With MarketPlace, Konica Minolta takes another step towards becoming a leading company in rethinking the today’s workplace and redefining the way organizations work. The Konica Minolta MarketPlace is not only an app store for bizhub devices, it is the core platform where our customers can add functionality to their IoT devices. The pre-installation of MarketPlace on Workplace Hub and bizhub i-Series devices represents Konica Minolta’s commitment to enhance the way our customers work,” says Ikuo Nakagawa, Senior Executive Officer, responsible for Digital Workplace Business, concluding: “Providing tools for growth while reducing complexity is at the heart of our Connected Office approach. MarketPlace is a great example of this. As a Gartner Global Top 100 IT Vendor, our Connect Office platform combines our comprehensive IT services, office solutions portfolio, and consulting services in a way that empowers our customers to create a digital-focused workplace of the future.”

The full range of services and applications are available at www.konicaminoltamarketplace.com

About Konica Minolta, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc. is a global technology company that provides innovative solutions to businesses and society. With its strengths in the combination of its core technologies in advanced imaging, optics, sensing, materials and nano-processing, Konica Minolta is committed to create new values that help customers address challenges in their operations and work processes. Advancing its expertise in digital technologies, the company has been going through business transformation into a digital company with insight into implicit challenges across the board as One Konica Minolta in the era of Internet of the Things (IoT). Konica Minolta is also active in open innovation through various collaborations and alliances with academic, industrial and entrepreneurial partners. Headquartered in Tokyo, Konica Minolta has its Group companies in around 50 countries with over 44,000 employees and offers products and services in 150 countries around the world.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

*Source: Gartner, Market Insight: Gartner Global Top 100 IT Vendors in 2018, John-David Lovelock, 17 May 2019

*All brand and product names may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders and are hereby acknowledged.

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us