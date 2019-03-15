Konica Minolta renews IPMA partnership as a diamond sponsor

RAMSEY, NJ, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that for the second year, they will sponsor The In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association (IPMA) at its highest level as a Diamond Sponsor.



Dino Pagliarello, Vice President of Product Management and Planning for Konica Minolta, said, “Konica Minolta is proud to sponsor the IPMA and back their mission to guide, educate, and support in-house print and mail professionals. Industry associations, like the IPMA, are essential partners in building a healthy community of like-minded professionals. Our partnership ensures association members, many of which are also clients, receive the resources they need to be successful as new technologies, services, and processes become available."



Mike Loyd, Executive Director, IPMA, said, “We are so happy Konica Minolta has once again partnered with us at the Diamond Level. IPMA members have gained valuable information from their interactions with Konica Minolta personnel. Both Konica Minolta and IPMA are focused on helping in-plants thrive, and this renewed commitment strengthens their support. Konica Minolta has world-class equipment and solutions that fit into the in-plant niche quite nicely which makes this partnership make so much sense.”



About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.



About IPMA

Founded in 1964, the In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association (IPMA) is the only professional association dedicated exclusively to meet the needs of all segments’ in-house printers and mailers. The more than 700 members of IPMA are managers and directors from in-plant printing and mailing facilities throughout the United States. IPMA is headquartered in Kearney, MO. For more information, visit www.ipma.org and follow IPMA on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.



Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. +1 201-825-4000 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us