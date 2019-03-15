Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Konica Minolta renews IPMA partnership as a diamond sponsor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

RAMSEY, NJ, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that for the second year, they will sponsor The In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association (IPMA) at its highest level as a Diamond Sponsor.

Dino Pagliarello, Vice President of Product Management and Planning for Konica Minolta, said, “Konica Minolta is proud to sponsor the IPMA and back their mission to guide, educate, and support in-house print and mail professionals. Industry associations, like the IPMA, are essential partners in building a healthy community of like-minded professionals. Our partnership ensures association members, many of which are also clients, receive the resources they need to be successful as new technologies, services, and processes become available."

Mike Loyd, Executive Director, IPMA, said, “We are so happy Konica Minolta has once again partnered with us at the Diamond Level. IPMA members have gained valuable information from their interactions with Konica Minolta personnel. Both Konica Minolta and IPMA are focused on helping in-plants thrive, and this renewed commitment strengthens their support. Konica Minolta has world-class equipment and solutions that fit into the in-plant niche quite nicely which makes this partnership make so much sense.”

About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

About IPMA
Founded in 1964, the In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association (IPMA) is the only professional association dedicated exclusively to meet the needs of all segments’ in-house printers and mailers. The more than 700 members of IPMA are managers and directors from in-plant printing and mailing facilities throughout the United States. IPMA is headquartered in Kearney, MO. For more information, visit www.ipma.org and follow IPMA on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

0_medium_KM%20LogoBlkType%201_1493043933204.jpg
 


Maggie Grande
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
+1 201-825-4000
PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pQUALCOMM : Wins Patent Infringement Case Against Apple in San Diego
PR
03:21pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports 2018 Executive Compensation
DJ
03:19pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
03:19pDISCOVERY : Partners with the explorer's club on special pegged to the 50th anniversary of apollo landing
PU
03:18pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:17pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:16pTOYOTA MOTOR : SoftBank, Toyota in talks to invest $1bn in Uber's self-driving unit - sources
AQ
03:15pBMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
03:14pBLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03:14pORACLE : Bonnie Carlson Started the Diabetes Battle in Her Own Kitchen, Then Didn't Stop
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.