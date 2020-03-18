Log in
Konica Minolta's AccurioJetKM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press Installed at DS Graphics/Universal Wilde

03/18/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Ramsey, NJ, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to provide their customers with state-of-the-art technology to grow their businesses and offer high quality, personalized printing solutions. The company, along with customer DS Graphics/Universal Wilde, is pleased to announce the installation of an AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press at the company’s Lowell, MA facility.

“This represents the start of a significant investment strategy to upgrade and expand the services we can offer to our clients,” said Jeff Pallis, CEO of DS Graphics/Universal Wilde. “We pride ourselves on having one of the largest and most diversified digital offerings in the industry, and the KM-1 significantly adds to it.”

Chris Wells, EVP Marketing and Optimization adds, “This device allows our clients to continue to enjoy the benefits of a digital print strategy such as increased relevance, improved marketing results and agile response times, while overcoming some of the very real historic limitations of the strategy. The KM-1 specifically solves the four most common problems our clients face: durability in the postal stream, expanded sizes, efficient multi-page production and cost reduction.”

The KM-1 provides a unique combination of capabilities to benefit  DS Graphics/Universal Wilde’s customers. Its use of UV ink allows for printing on almost and standard paper stock, on sheets up to 23” x 29.5 and up to 24 pt., enable almost any digital application.  In addition, a wide range of synthetics are printable, allowing for special applications such as backlit signage and membership cards.

“Konica Minolta is proud to partner with DS Graphics/Universal Wilde, a leader in the printing industry,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “Their decision to invest in the AccurioJet KM-1 demonstrates their confidence that LED UV inkjet technology is the way of the future, providing the highest quality and a wider array of substrates to serve their customers’ needs.”

Visit us online for more information about the AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV inkjet printer.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on FacebookYouTubeLinked In and Twitter.

About DS Graphics/Universal Wilde

DS Graphics/Universal Wilde provides optimized communications solutions to busy print and marketing leaders who demand performance and transparency. The company offers digital, sheetfed, and web printing; mailing; fulfillment; promotional products; creative services; multi-channel marketing campaign management and a wide range of technology solutions for optimization. The company is in Lowell, Westwood and Rockland, MA.

 

# # # # #

Attachments 

Maggie Grande
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
551-500-2659
mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

© GlobeNewswire 2020
