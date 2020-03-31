Konica Minolta's bizhub® i-Series Honored with Better Buys 2020 Innovative Product of the Year

RAMSEY, NJ, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its new bizhub C360i Series has earned Better Buys 2020 Innovative Product of the Year in its color MFP category.

Better Buys evaluates products both individually and compares them against the competition on a range of criteria, including unique features, value to the customer and price. Konica Minolta’s bizhub C360i series was one of only a handful of vendors chosen for this honor.

The bizhub C360i is part of the larger MFP i-Series portfolio. Designed to empower digital workflows more simply and securely, the new i-Series features a modern user interface with a fresh new look boosted with high-performance operation. The simple and intuitive menu layout is built to minimize the number of touches, followed by quick response functionality, so things get done faster. This new generation of bizhub color office units caters to the needs of businesses by servicing as a secure, smart technology hub to augment office connectivity.

“The bizhub i-Series is a significant milestone in office print technology. They serve as smarter printers that connect the workplace more effectively and securely, and we're honored to be recognized by Better Buys,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “The wide breadth of capabilities, coupled with best-in-class service, ignite new opportunities for productivity and innovation towards the future of work.”

Konica Minolta recently announced the expansion of its bizhub i-Series with the launch of three new color A3 MFPs. The new bizhub C450i, bizhub C550i and bizhub C650i offer a choice of 45ppm, 55ppm or 65ppm print speeds, respectively, and boast the same fresh, contemporary exterior design as the current bizhub i-Series models. With great usability features, such as the intelligent media sensor that detects media weight and automatically corrects the media setting, they provide uninterrupted use, while optimizing print quality. They replace the popular and highly successful bizhub C458, bizhub C558 and bizhub C658 models - enhancing Konica Minolta’s offering in the segment with the addition of extended smart capabilities that embrace the way businesses are evolving.

“The bizhub C360i Series represent Konica Minolta’s innovative new line of devices that encourage more collaboration and streamline workflows,” said Melissa Pardo-Bunte, Editor, Better Buys. “It has strong features, such as the customizable touchscreen interface, upgraded security and scalable finishing.”

See Better Buys’ full review of the bizhub C360i i-Series here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Better Buys

Better Buys helps companies find, research and select the right software and technology solutions for their organizations. Better Buys offers objective reviews on leading vendors, expert whitepapers and reports, insightful market research, comprehensive buyer's guides and more. For over 20 years, Better Buys has been helping organizations of all sizes make smarter purchasing decisions. It has become the trusted authority for delivering unbiased reviews and insights on the software that businesses rely on every day. Visit BetterBuys.com today and let its team of experts help guide you in the right direction.

