Konica Minolta to Demonstrate its Leading Role in Defining the Future of Digital Healthcare Technology at HIMSS19

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) will again showcase its leading digital healthcare solutions and services at the annual HIMSS conference in Orlando, Florida, February 12-14. The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Conference & Exhibition is attended by 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from more than 90 countries.







Konica Minolta‘s exhibit will be located a Konica Minolta‘s exhibit will be located at Booth #5745 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Konica Minolta will be exhibiting and demonstrating a number of leading digital technologies and services including cybersecurity, interoperability and workflow automation, document security, telehealth, precision medicine, and radiology analytics, to name a few. In addition, the company will convene a number of panel discussions throughout the conference featuring Konica Minolta senior executives, as well as key opinion leaders and medical professionals at the vanguard of digital transformation in healthcare.

“We’re excited to again be presenting our solutions and services that support hospitals, clinics and medical professionals on their journey to the digitization of healthcare” said Lee Payne, National Director of Healthcare Services. “Wherever an organization may be within their journey, Konica Minolta is consistently viewed as a valued, trusted partner in helping build the best solutions to meet their needs.”

