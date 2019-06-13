Konica Minolta to Exhibit at HPE Discover

Ramsey, NJ, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it will again be part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)’s leading partner event, Discover, at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 18 – 20.

At Discover, IT professionals will have the opportunity to experience Konica Minolta's innovative Workplace of the Future solutions that allow staff to stay connected and work from anywhere. The offerings include Workplace Hub, the industry’s first solution to unify SMB’s disparate systems and create a secure, all-in-one IT ecosystem that makes working safer, easier and more productive.

The Workplace Hub will be displayed within the HPE OEM Solutions Hub (available at Booth 1008 in the Transformation Zone) along with Workplace Go, the next-gen collaboration tool. Attendees can book a demonstration or just stop by throughout the event to hear more about Konica Minolta’s relationship with HPE and their ProLiant servers, and learn how the solutions can help to simplify IT.

Dr. Dennis Curry, Executive Director and Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Konica Minolta, will also be attending the event, namely to participate in a panel discussion entitled “Experience the Advantages of HPE OEM Solutions with Customer Use Cases.” The session, which will be held on Tuesday, June 18 from 10:30 -11:30 a.m., will cover the importance of data on the edge, and the value of working with enterprises such as HPE to together bring AI and machine learning advancements to SMBs. Dr. Curry is available Tuesday afternoon for interviews. Members of the press can email mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us if interested in setting up a time.

“The workplace of the future that we imagined at Konica Minolta is today becoming a reality. We are delighted to again have the opportunity to join HPE for this leading IT event and embark on the next chapter of delivering services and solutions to empower our customers,” said Curry. “Meeting customers, peers and potential partners allows us to continue to instigate insightful conversations about the future of work and required technology to support it.”

About Konica Minolta

Dr. Dennis Curry is Executive Director and Deputy Chief Technology Officer of Konica Minolta, Inc. He is responsible for the company's Global R&D strategy and overall mid-to-long term digital business development, as well as key emerging technologies. Curry has focused on creativity through solving problems and became the principle inventor for Konica Minolta's most recent innovation, Workplace Hub.

