Konnie K. Young to Receive the American Inns of Court 2018 Sandra Day O’connor Award for Professional Service

Konnie K. Young, Esquire has been selected to receive the prestigious 2018 American Inns of Court Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service. The award will be presented by Lisa Sharp, Esquire at the organization’s annual Celebration of Excellence at the Supreme Court of the United States on October 20, 2018; the event will be hosted by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

Young is Lead Family Law Attorney, Victims’ Attorney, and Domestic Violence Project Attorney for Community Legal Services (CLS) in Phoenix, Arizona. While at CLS, she has provided legal services to indigent, eligible litigants and victims and representation in family and criminal court.

Prior to joining CLS, Young represented clients with family, criminal, and juvenile law cases and prosecuted criminal cases for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Young was recognized by the State Bar of Arizona as one of Arizona’s Top Fifty Pro Bono Attorneys in 2009 and on the Arizona State Bar Honor Roll for her pro bono work in 2013.

Young is involved with the Fresh Start Women’s Center, where she presents seminars to family law litigants, most of whom are victims of domestic and/or sexual violence. Young also serves as a co-leader of Teen Law School workshops and has helped hundreds of young people avoid risky behavior by teaching them how to make safe, law abiding choices.

As a member of the Legal Committee of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV), Young has worked on projects that benefit domestic and sexual violence survivors and educated them on victims’ rights, protective orders, and court processes. She also works to improve court processes for family law litigants, victims of domestic violence, and legal aid clients. She is a member of the board of the Maricopa Bar Association Public Lawyers’ Division.

Young earned her JD with Highest Pro Bono Distinction from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. While a law student, she received the Maricopa County Bar Association’s Zeldes Community Service Award and Volunteer Lawyers Program Law Student Pro Bono Award. She is a member of the Lorna E. Lockwood American Inn of Court.

The Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service is awarded annually to an American Inn of Court member, in practice for ten or fewer years, for excellence in public interest or pro bono activities.

The American Inns of Court, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, inspires the legal community to advance the rule of law by achieving the highest level of professionalism through example, education, and mentoring. The organization’s membership includes more than 31,000 federal, state, and local judges; lawyers; law professors; and law students in nearly 380 chapters nationwide. More information is available at www.innsofcourt.org.

