Konnie K. Young to Receive the American Inns of Court 2018 Sandra Day O’connor Award for Professional Service

Konnie
K. Young, Esquire has been selected to receive the prestigious 2018 American
Inns of Court Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service.
The award will be presented by Lisa Sharp, Esquire at the organization’s
annual Celebration
of Excellence at the Supreme Court of the United States on October
20, 2018; the event will be hosted by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.
Young is Lead Family Law Attorney, Victims’ Attorney, and Domestic
Violence Project Attorney for Community Legal Services (CLS) in Phoenix,
Arizona. While at CLS, she has provided legal services to indigent,
eligible litigants and victims and representation in family and criminal
court.
Prior to joining CLS, Young represented clients with family, criminal,
and juvenile law cases and prosecuted criminal cases for the Maricopa
County Attorney’s Office. Young was recognized by the State Bar of
Arizona as one of Arizona’s Top Fifty Pro Bono Attorneys in 2009 and on
the Arizona State Bar Honor Roll for her pro bono work in 2013.
Young is involved with the Fresh Start Women’s Center, where she
presents seminars to family law litigants, most of whom are victims of
domestic and/or sexual violence. Young also serves as a co-leader of
Teen Law School workshops and has helped hundreds of young people avoid
risky behavior by teaching them how to make safe, law abiding choices.
As a member of the Legal Committee of the Arizona Coalition to End
Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV), Young has worked on projects that
benefit domestic and sexual violence survivors and educated them on
victims’ rights, protective orders, and court processes. She also works
to improve court processes for family law litigants, victims of domestic
violence, and legal aid clients. She is a member of the board of the
Maricopa Bar Association Public Lawyers’ Division.
Young earned her JD with Highest Pro Bono Distinction from the Sandra
Day O’Connor College of Law of Arizona State University in Tempe,
Arizona. While a law student, she received the Maricopa County Bar
Association’s Zeldes Community Service Award and Volunteer Lawyers
Program Law Student Pro Bono Award. She is a member of the Lorna E.
Lockwood American Inn of Court.
The Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service is awarded
annually to an American Inn of Court member, in practice for ten or
fewer years, for excellence in public interest or pro bono activities.
The American
Inns of Court, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, inspires the
legal community to advance the rule of law by achieving the highest
level of professionalism through example, education, and mentoring. The
organization’s membership includes more than 31,000 federal, state, and
local judges; lawyers; law professors; and law students in nearly 380
chapters nationwide. More information is available at www.innsofcourt.org.
