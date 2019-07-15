Kontoor Brands : Names Simon Fisher Managing Director, Kontoor Brands, Emea Region

Jul 15, 2019 Press Release Tags: Download as PDF

GREENSBORO, N.C. -July 15, 2019 - Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio of some of the world's most iconic consumer brands including Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic®, today announced it has named Simon Fisher to the position of Managing Director, Kontoor Brands, EMEA. He will report to Tom Waldron, Vice President and Global Brand President, Wrangler®.

'Simon is a seasoned leader in the apparel industry with more than 30 years of experience, including previously leading sales for the Lee brand in EMEA,' said Waldron. 'His leadership and passion for our business, coupled with the exceptional teams we have in place in EMEA, will enable Kontoor to unlock new opportunities and drive growth for our brands throughout the region.'

In this role, Fisher will lead the Lee® and Wrangler® business in EMEA, translating Kontoor's global business strategy into accelerated regional brand growth and consumer engagement. He will also be responsible for identifying and pursuing new markets and product categories for both the Lee® and Wrangler® brands.

Fisher joins Kontoor Brands from Spyder Active Sports, a manufacturer of high-end ski apparel, where he served as General Manager, EMEA. He previously served in several roles with increasing responsibility for the Jeanswear business in Europe for VF Corporation, with his most recent role being Vice President, Sales, Lee®, EMEA. Fisher has also held a variety of leadership roles with Levi Strauss, Dockers, H&M and J. Lindeberg.

Fisher earned his bachelor's degree from Vlerick Business School in Brussels, Belgium.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by some of the world's most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

