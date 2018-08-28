Kony Announces Strategic Partnership With Payveris to Deliver Innovative Digital Payments Solutions

Kony,
Inc., a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today
announced a strategic partnership with Payveris
LLC, the fastest-growing provider of digital money movement
technology to financial institutions. By collaborating with Payveris, Kony
DBX will help banks and financial institutions deliver highly-secure
digital money movement services, including Person-to-Person (P2P),
Account-to-Account (A2A), bill payment, and fraud mitigation.
Payveris, based in Cromwell, CT, offers a scalable, open-API cloud-based
money movement platform that enables financial institutions to offer
bill payment and presentment, P2P and A2A transfers, and integrated
fraud monitoring all from a single platform. The Payveris platform
enables banks and credit unions to deploy their money movement services
seamlessly across any channel, reduce operating expenses and enhance
their customers and member’s digital money movement user experience.
While other money movement platforms are rigid and inflexible, this
modern API-driven approach lets financial institutions provide true
flexibility for modern payment workflows.
“The banking industry is undergoing one of the most disruptive tectonic
shifts in modern history. In order to effectively compete in this
digital era, banks must evolve to meet the rapidly changing expectations
of their customers,” said Jeffery Kendall, senior vice president and
general manager, Kony DBX. “A key area where banks can make an immediate
impact for their customers is by providing a differentiated money
movement experience. For example, creating experiences that incorporate
social media or reinforce the bank’s brand and identity. We are excited
to collaborate with Payveris to provide new, innovative digital payment
solutions to empower banks and credit unions to deliver differentiated
experiences that will meet their customers’ needs today and in the
future.”
“We are honored Kony chose us to further enhance their leadership
position in accelerating innovative technology and digital success in
the financial services industry,” said Ron Bergamesca, chief executive
officer, Payveris. “Together, we will deliver industry-leading financial
money movement technology to help financial institutions realize the
benefits of utilizing a modern, cloud-based platform approach to
operating digital payment and money movement.”
Key benefits of the Kony DBX and Payveris partnership to banks and
credit unions:
-
Complete control of the user experience allowing for unique and
differentiated money movement opportunities across all channels
-
Reduced costs and increased operating efficiencies by consolidating
all money movement onto one modern cloud-based platform, thereby
eliminating multiple rigid, costly and dated technologies
-
Reduced fraud losses by enabling banks and credit unions to identify
and stop potentially fraudulent transactions
-
Elimination of funding risk and inconsistent user experiences inherent
in legacy risk-funding models
-
Virtually no downtime, unlimited scalability and complete operating
redundancy
Kony
DBX represents a major advancement to help banks and credit unions
deliver frictionless digital experiences to customers across every point
of interaction. Kony is the first vendor to provide pre-built, native
and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform for
financial institutions. The Kony DBX platform builds on Kony’s digital
expertise in multiple industries, with advanced technology solutions
supported by an expansive partner network.
Kony has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience
Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital
Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report. Kony
has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC
MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report,
with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities. Kony is also a Callahan’s
2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned
two top honors at the American
Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and
People’s Choice.
About Payveris
Payveris is the creator of The MoveMoney Platform, an Open API
cloud-based platform enabling FIs to control, simplify + extend digital
money movement capabilities to any application/device while lowering
user experience friction, significantly reducing operating costs &
future-proofing the IT investment. Shift from a product-centric digital
payments model to a platform-centric model today! Visit www.payveris.com to
learn more.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is
the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code
platform solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among low
code and mobile application development platform (MADP)
providers. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony,
Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking
transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications
powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables
banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without
compromising what’s critical.
For more information on Kony DBX and Kony DBX Retail Banking, visit Kony
DBX or connect with Kony DBX on Twitter, Instagram,
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005220/en/