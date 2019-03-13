Kony Named a Leader for Low-Code Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Kony Received Highest score possible in Vision and Strategy, and Marketplace, Training and Community

Kony, Inc., the leading provider of digital banking and low-code development solutions, today announced it has been named a “Leader” among the top Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Professionals vendors by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. Based on an in-depth evaluation of 28 criteria, Kony received the highest possible scores in two categories: vision and strategy, as well as training, community and marketplace. Kony also was in the top three in the “Current Offering” category, which includes three high level criteria: Tooling for application development; Tooling for platform and app admin; and App deployment, ops tools and features.

In The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019, the independent analyst firm researched, analyzed and scored the thirteen most significant vendors in this space. Authors of this Forrester Wave™ research, John R. Rymer and Rob Koplowitz, stated in the report, “Kony’s mobile-first approach is both quick and innovative, with deep features for creating user experiences highly valued by reference customers. Support for development processes and governance is outstanding, and the platform also supports use of external tools if users prefer. And Kony has begun producing SaaS applications on its platform (starting with banking) that will open new value for customers.”

“Winners and losers in the global marketplace will be determined by whether they can keep pace with next generation digital innovation,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and CEO, Kony, Inc. “This week, we announced Kony Quantum to help organizations leapfrog the market and innovate at the speed of light. With Kony Quantum, companies can build the simplest, yet powerful, to the most complex enterprise-grade applications for both web and mobile. Kony Quantum is the epitome of Low-Code without Limits. We are excited to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in the rapidly expanding low-code development market.”

The Forrester Wave™ methodology includes a rigorous process of surveys and scenario-based demos addressing current offering, strategy and market presence. For the report, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of the thirteen most significant Low-Code Development Platform vendors.

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019: Report

In addition to the Forrester Wave report, Kony has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment Report.

For digital banking, Kony DBX is a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and has earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005721/en/