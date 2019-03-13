Kony Named a Leader for Low-Code Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Kony,
Inc., the leading provider of digital banking and low-code
development solutions, today announced it has been named a “Leader”
among the top Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Professionals
vendors by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. Based on
an in-depth evaluation of 28 criteria, Kony received the highest
possible scores in two categories: vision and strategy, as well as
training, community and marketplace. Kony also was in the top three in
the “Current Offering” category, which includes three high level
criteria: Tooling for application development; Tooling for platform and
app admin; and App deployment, ops tools and features.
In The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D
Professionals, Q1 2019, the independent analyst firm researched,
analyzed and scored the thirteen most significant vendors in this space.
Authors of this Forrester Wave™ research, John R. Rymer and Rob
Koplowitz, stated in the report, “Kony’s mobile-first approach is both
quick and innovative, with deep features for creating user experiences
highly valued by reference customers. Support for development processes
and governance is outstanding, and the platform also supports use of
external tools if users prefer. And Kony has begun producing SaaS
applications on its platform (starting with banking) that will open new
value for customers.”
“Winners and losers in the global marketplace will be determined by
whether they can keep pace with next generation digital innovation,”
said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and CEO, Kony, Inc. “This week, we
announced Kony
Quantum to help organizations leapfrog the market and innovate at
the speed of light. With Kony Quantum, companies can build the simplest,
yet powerful, to the most complex enterprise-grade applications for both
web and mobile. Kony Quantum is the epitome of Low-Code without Limits.
We are excited to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in the rapidly
expanding low-code development market.”
The Forrester Wave™ methodology includes a rigorous process of surveys
and scenario-based demos addressing current offering, strategy and
market presence. For the report, Forrester evaluated the strengths and
weaknesses of the thirteen most significant Low-Code Development
Platform vendors.
Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code
Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019: Report
In addition to the Forrester Wave report, Kony has been named a “Leader”
among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The
Forrester Wave™: Digital
Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report. Kony has also been
recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North
America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor
Assessment Report.
For digital banking, Kony
DBX is a Callahan’s
2018 Innovation Series winner, and has earned two top honors at the American
Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and
People’s Choice.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is
a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and
the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in
digital banking. Kony
Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code
app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony
DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony,
Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking
transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications
powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables
banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without
compromising what’s critical.
