Kony Teams Up with Okta to Provide World-Class Identity Management and Multi-Factor Authentication

New Collaboration Gives Kony Quantum Customers a Competitive Edge with Easily-Programmed Adaptive Multi-Factor Security Measures

Kony, Inc., the fastest-growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company today, and Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced their strategic partnership to provide Okta API products – including Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) – to new and existing Kony Quantum customers. Kony also announced Okta as a pre-certified and validated integration with the Kony DBX digital banking suite to provide highly secure enterprise solutions for banks and credit unions.

Okta’s simple-to-use security features and Adaptive MFA can now be embedded right into the Kony Quantum platform, and institutions of all sizes can quickly and intelligently challenge users for additional identification verification such as SMS, biometrics, push verification, single use passcodes, or Yubikey. Identity management is paramount for enterprises where trust and reputation are their top concern.

Regional and mid-sized enterprises are faced with having to provide secure, seamless digital experiences, but they can’t always build or maintain those systems in house. With Okta and Kony Quantum, customers can undertake digital transformation without having to manage identity and security – and can instead be freed up to focus on innovation, brand differentiators, and an enhanced, intuitive user experience.

“With the ever looming threats of cyber attacks, enterprises today cannot overemphasize the importance of security,” said Burley Kawasaki, executive vice president of Products, Kony, Inc. “Okta is an ideal partner for Kony because we both serve similar customers in highly regulated industries that require maximum security protection, MFA, and data encryption. Okta complements and extends our investments in effortless security and protection built into the Kony Quantum platform which enables multi-layered security that defends against compromise, detects and reacts to attacks with application and identity protection.”

“Enterprises are increasingly finding themselves with the need to digitally transform,” said Patrick McCue, senior vice president, Worldwide Partners, Okta. “With that transformation often comes security issues, but Okta-Kony customers can easily meet those challenges by integrating Adaptive MFA experiences into their custom-built apps, opening up a whole new level of security features while also reducing – not increasing – the required administration and maintenance.”

Key ways that customers will benefit from the Kony-Okta partnership:

Reduce operational expenses with one identity management platform across all channels

Reduce loss by identifying and stopping fraudulent behavior

Create a frictionless account access process for end-users using functionality to customize the UI/UX and work-flow for each customer

Streamline efficiency when Kony Quantum-Okta customers are serviced and supported by Kony, rather than having to work through multiple vendors

Authenticate app developers through a centralized Okta identity management for employees using Kony Quantum

Kony has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report and the Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment Report. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.

