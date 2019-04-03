Kony Teams Up with Okta to Provide World-Class Identity Management and Multi-Factor Authentication

Kony,
Inc., the fastest-growing, cloud-based digital application and
low-code platform solutions company today, and Okta,
the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today
announced their strategic partnership to provide Okta API products –
including Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) – to new and
existing Kony Quantum customers. Kony also announced Okta as a
pre-certified and validated integration with the Kony DBX digital
banking suite to provide highly secure enterprise solutions for banks
and credit unions.
Okta’s simple-to-use security features and Adaptive MFA can now be
embedded right into the Kony Quantum platform, and institutions of all
sizes can quickly and intelligently challenge users for additional
identification verification such as SMS, biometrics, push verification,
single use passcodes, or Yubikey. Identity management is paramount for
enterprises where trust and reputation are their top concern.
Regional and mid-sized enterprises are faced with having to provide
secure, seamless digital experiences, but they can’t always build or
maintain those systems in house. With Okta and Kony Quantum, customers
can undertake digital transformation without having to manage identity
and security – and can instead be freed up to focus on innovation, brand
differentiators, and an enhanced, intuitive user experience.
“With the ever looming threats of cyber attacks, enterprises today
cannot overemphasize the importance of security,” said Burley Kawasaki,
executive vice president of Products, Kony, Inc. “Okta is an ideal
partner for Kony because we both serve similar customers in highly
regulated industries that require maximum security protection, MFA, and
data encryption. Okta complements and extends our investments in
effortless security and protection built into the Kony Quantum platform
which enables multi-layered security that defends against compromise,
detects and reacts to attacks with application and identity protection.”
“Enterprises are increasingly finding themselves with the need to
digitally transform,” said Patrick McCue, senior vice president,
Worldwide Partners, Okta. “With that transformation often comes security
issues, but Okta-Kony customers can easily meet those challenges by
integrating Adaptive MFA experiences into their custom-built apps,
opening up a whole new level of security features while also reducing –
not increasing – the required administration and maintenance.”
Key ways that customers will benefit from the Kony-Okta partnership:
-
Reduce operational expenses with one identity management platform
across all channels
-
Reduce loss by identifying and stopping fraudulent behavior
-
Create a frictionless account access process for end-users using
functionality to customize the UI/UX and work-flow for each customer
-
Streamline efficiency when Kony Quantum-Okta customers are serviced
and supported by Kony, rather than having to work through multiple
vendors
-
Authenticate app developers through a centralized Okta identity
management for employees using Kony Quantum
Kony has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience
Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital
Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report and the Low-Code
Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Kony has
also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North
America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor
Assessment Report. Kony is also a Callahan’s
2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American
Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and
People’s Choice.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is
a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and
the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in
digital banking. Kony
Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code
app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony
DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony,
Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking
transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications
powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables
banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without
compromising what’s critical.
For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect
with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005031/en/