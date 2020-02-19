KoolSpan : Presents at Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh and Builds Partnerships in Saudi Arabia

KoolSpan CEO, Nigel Jones presents at the Global Cybersecurity Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Launched by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority under the patronage of King Salman bin Adulaziz, the Global Cybersecurity Forum brings together thought leaders, innovators, executives and investors to create a more resilient and better cyberworld for all.

Jones addreses the challenges faced by mobile operators to protect their networks from the security vulnerabilities created by the global “network of mobile networks” and proliferation of mobile end points. Finally, Jones discusses the latest insights on best practices mobile network operators, government organizations and enterprises are adopting to mitigate the impact of these risks.

Government and Enterprise-ready solutions need to be fast and easy to use, but they also require security and privacy with high performance, oversight, management, and enterprise-grade features, as well as the ability to completely control the back-end infrastructure for communications.

TrustCall by KoolSpan is the only solution designed from the ground up to meet these needs - high performance and HD quality encrypted audio, text, file content, data built around policy enforcement, control, management, features and APIs available in flexible deployment configurations (public/private cloud, on premise, hybrid).

Nigel Jones, KoolSpan’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Saudi Arabia is looking to further consolidate its position as a regional leader and become a global cybersecurity hub in line with its 2030 Vision. KoolSpan is committed to this vision and doing everything we can to support it.”

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KoolSpan is being advised by The Royal Palm Group's Managing Director, John Parke Wright IV, and represented by F.M. Abunayyan Holding.

John Parke Wright IV, Managing Director of the Royal Palm Group, stated, “The economic well being of Saudi Arabia and the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe is based on trust, mutual benefit and friendship. Long term energy supply is strategic for all, and all the more important to be in full support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.“

Fahad M. Abunayyan, President and CEO of F.M. Abunayyan Holding, stated, “We know global telecommunications networks are inherently insecure and that interception and monitoring of mobile communications, both voice and data is a pervasive threat. Therefore, we are delighted to represent KoolSpan as the leading mobile communications security company to further the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s goal for research and development of innovative cybersecurity and mobile security technologies.”

About Royal Palm Group

The Royal Palm Group is an association of Advisors who have a long history of working in Saudi Arabia building economic, high technology, and cultural relationships with leading companies and organizations from around the world.

About Fahad Abunayyan Group

F.M.ABUNAYYAN Holding is a Saudi based entity, which is a member of The Abunayyan Family Group of Companies, founded in the 1950’s in Trade and The Water Industry as its pioneers.

Founded by Fahad Abunayyan, the group is diverse in its ventures, partnerships, and capabilities in Saudi Arabia and around the Middle East and provides innovative, high quality competitive products, services and solutions in bridging gaps between different business cultures with a wide international and local business network, as well as investment opportunities for investors & partners.

Fahad Abunayyan Holding is focused on major projects with a selective network of industry relationships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is committed to the Kingdom’s vision 2030 by adding value with its international & local partners who are leaders in their fields and only present the highest quality products and services.

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is a leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on smartphones globally. KoolSpan TrustCall delivers strong end-to-end (E2E) encryption for calls, text/chats on Android and iPhone devices. Customers include governments and enterprises in 60+ countries. TrustCall is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens pending. KoolSpan is privately held and based in Bethesda, Maryland. For more information, visit www.koolspan.com.

