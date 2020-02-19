Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KoolSpan : Presents at Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh and Builds Partnerships in Saudi Arabia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 02:02am EST

KoolSpan CEO, Nigel Jones presents at the Global Cybersecurity Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Launched by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority under the patronage of King Salman bin Adulaziz, the Global Cybersecurity Forum brings together thought leaders, innovators, executives and investors to create a more resilient and better cyberworld for all.

Jones addreses the challenges faced by mobile operators to protect their networks from the security vulnerabilities created by the global “network of mobile networks” and proliferation of mobile end points. Finally, Jones discusses the latest insights on best practices mobile network operators, government organizations and enterprises are adopting to mitigate the impact of these risks.

Government and Enterprise-ready solutions need to be fast and easy to use, but they also require security and privacy with high performance, oversight, management, and enterprise-grade features, as well as the ability to completely control the back-end infrastructure for communications.

TrustCall by KoolSpan is the only solution designed from the ground up to meet these needs - high performance and HD quality encrypted audio, text, file content, data built around policy enforcement, control, management, features and APIs available in flexible deployment configurations (public/private cloud, on premise, hybrid).

Nigel Jones, KoolSpan’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Saudi Arabia is looking to further consolidate its position as a regional leader and become a global cybersecurity hub in line with its 2030 Vision. KoolSpan is committed to this vision and doing everything we can to support it.”

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KoolSpan is being advised by The Royal Palm Group's Managing Director, John Parke Wright IV, and represented by F.M. Abunayyan Holding.

John Parke Wright IV, Managing Director of the Royal Palm Group, stated, “The economic well being of Saudi Arabia and the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe is based on trust, mutual benefit and friendship. Long term energy supply is strategic for all, and all the more important to be in full support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.“

Fahad M. Abunayyan, President and CEO of F.M. Abunayyan Holding, stated, “We know global telecommunications networks are inherently insecure and that interception and monitoring of mobile communications, both voice and data is a pervasive threat. Therefore, we are delighted to represent KoolSpan as the leading mobile communications security company to further the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s goal for research and development of innovative cybersecurity and mobile security technologies.”

About Royal Palm Group

The Royal Palm Group is an association of Advisors who have a long history of working in Saudi Arabia building economic, high technology, and cultural relationships with leading companies and organizations from around the world.

About Fahad Abunayyan Group

F.M.ABUNAYYAN Holding is a Saudi based entity, which is a member of The Abunayyan Family Group of Companies, founded in the 1950’s in Trade and The Water Industry as its pioneers.

Founded by Fahad Abunayyan, the group is diverse in its ventures, partnerships, and capabilities in Saudi Arabia and around the Middle East and provides innovative, high quality competitive products, services and solutions in bridging gaps between different business cultures with a wide international and local business network, as well as investment opportunities for investors & partners.

Fahad Abunayyan Holding is focused on major projects with a selective network of industry relationships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is committed to the Kingdom’s vision 2030 by adding value with its international & local partners who are leaders in their fields and only present the highest quality products and services.

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is a leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on smartphones globally. KoolSpan TrustCall delivers strong end-to-end (E2E) encryption for calls, text/chats on Android and iPhone devices. Customers include governments and enterprises in 60+ countries. TrustCall is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens pending. KoolSpan is privately held and based in Bethesda, Maryland. For more information, visit www.koolspan.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:18aJob vacancies
PU
02:18aTOWER RESOURCES : Cameroon Update
PU
02:18aDRAX : Notice of full year results announcement
PU
02:18aWESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND : Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce that Franklin Resources, Inc. is to Acquire Legg Mason, Inc.
BU
02:16aNATTOPHARMA : Options granted
AQ
02:15aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : completes cloud transformation in FY 2019 and generates slight revenue growth
EQ
02:14aOil rises amid hope for short economic hit from coronavirus outbreak
RE
02:13aOTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : :Receipt of expression of interest from Longview International Holdings Pte Ltd
PU
02:13aSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals plc
PU
02:13aALTUS STRATEGIES : Shareholders Approve La Mancha Strategic Investment and Share Consolidation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACT AND PRIMARY..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group