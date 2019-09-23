Koolearn Technology : Notice of annual general meeting

9. to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution ("Repurchase Mandate"):

"THAT:

subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors, exercisable on their behalf by any one of the executive Directors or Mr. YU Minhong (the chairman of the Board), during the Relevant Period (defined at (c) below) of all powers of the Company to purchase its own shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (" Stock Exchange ") or on another stock exchange recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with the applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the total number of the Shares to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing this resolution (subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of the Shares after passing this resolution) and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; for the purpose of this resolution, " Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the Company's next annual general meeting; and

the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Shareholders in general meetings,

the expiration of the period within which the Company's next annual general meeting is required by the Company's articles of association or any application laws to be held."; and

10. to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 8 and 9 of this notice, the Share Issue Mandate referred to at item 8 of this notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of Shares that may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to the Share Issue Mandate of an amount representing the total number of Shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate referred to at item 9 of this notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of this resolution.".

By order of the Board of

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited

Mr. YU Minhong

Chairman of our Board

Hong Kong, 24 September 2019