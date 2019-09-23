Koolearn Technology : Proposals for (1) re-election of directors; (2) re-appointment of the company's auditor; (3) general mandates to issue shares and repurchase shares; and (4) notice of annual general meeting 0 09/23/2019 | 06:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Koolearn Technology Holding Limited, you should at once hand this circular together with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED 新 東 方 在 綫 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1797) PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE COMPANY'S AUDITOR; GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES; AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting of Koolearn Technology Holding Limited ("Company") to be held at 46 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ("AGM") is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular. The form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. The form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and our Company (www.koolearn.hk). Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to our Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Level 17M, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM, or at any adjourned meeting, in person should you so wish. 24 September 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from our Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 2. Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 3. Re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as our Company's external auditor . . . . 5 4. General mandates to issue Shares and repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 5. Upcoming annual general meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Appendix I Explanatory statement on the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Appendix II Details of Directors proposed to be re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Notice of annual general meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 - i - DEFINITIONS "AGM" an annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 46 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 5 November 2019, at 10:00 a.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof "Articles of Association" the second amended and restated memorandum of association and articles of association of our Company adopted on 6 March 2019 with effect from the Listing Date, as amended from time to time "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Beijing Xuncheng" Beijing New Oriental Xuncheng Network Technology Inc. (北京 新東方迅程網絡科技股份有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC on 11 March 2015 and a Consolidated Affiliated Entity "Board" the board of directors of our Company "business day" any day (other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in Hong Kong) on which banks in Hong Kong are generally open for normal banking business "China" or "the PRC" the People's Republic of China, and for the purposes of this circular only, except where the context requires otherwise, excluding Hong Kong, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "close associate" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Company", "we", "us", or "our" Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (新東方在綫科技控股有 限公司), an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on 7 February 2018, the Shares of which have been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange since 28 March 2019 "Consolidated Affiliated Entity(ies)" an entity controlled by our Company through a series of contractual arrangements, the details of which are described in the section headed "Contractual Arrangements" of our Company's prospectus dated 15 March 2019 "Controlling Shareholder" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules and unless the context otherwise requires, refers to New Oriental "Dexin Dongfang" Beijing Dexin Dongfang Network Technology Co., Ltd. (北京德信 東方網絡科技股份有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC on 21 March 2018 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of our Company - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Director(s)" the director(s) of our Company "Dongfang Youbo" Beijing Dongfang Youbo Network Technology Co., Ltd. (北京東 方優播網絡科技有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC on 23 June 2016 and a Consolidated Affiliated Entity "FY" financial year ended 31 May "Group" or "our Group" the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time or, where the context requires, in respect of the period prior to our Company becoming the holding company of its present subsidiaries, such subsidiaries as if they were subsidiaries of our Company at the relevant time "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Kuxue Huisi" Beijing New Oriental Kuxue Huisi Network Technology Co., Ltd. (北京酷學慧思網絡科技有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 1 February 2013 and a Consolidated Affiliated Entity "Latest Practicable Date" 17 September 2019, being the latest practicable date for ascertaining certain information in this circular "Listing Date" 28 March 2019 "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Main Board" the stock exchange (excluding the option market) operated by the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operates in parallel with the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange "New Oriental" New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on 16 March 2006, the American depository shares of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EDU) and our Controlling Shareholder "New Oriental China" New Oriental Education & Technology Group Co., Ltd. (新東方教 育科技集團有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC on 2 August 2001 and one of our Registered Shareholders - 2 - DEFINITIONS "Repurchase Mandate" a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange of not exceeding 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of the grant "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of our Company currently with a par value of US$0.00002 each "Share Issue Mandate" a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to allot, issue or deal with additional Shares of not exceeding 20% of the number of the issued Shares as at the date of the grant "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of our Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "subsidiary" or "subsidiaries" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules and includes our Consolidated Affiliated Entities "substantial shareholder" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules "Tianjin Kuxue" Tianjin Kuxue Dongfang Network Technology Co., Ltd. (天津酷 學東方網絡科技有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC on 10 December 2018 "Takeovers Code" The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backsissued by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong as amended from time to time "United States" United States of America, its territories, its possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction "US$" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States "Xuncheng HK" New Oriental Xuncheng Technology (HK) Limited 新東方迅程 科技(香港)有限公司, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong on 2 March 2018 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of our Company "%" per cent - 3 - LETTER FROM OUR BOARD KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED 新 東 方 在 綫 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1797) Executive Directors Registered office Mr. SUN Dongxu (co-chief executive officer) P.O. Box 2681 Ms. SUN Chang (co-chief executive officer) Cricket Square Mr. YIN Qiang (chief financial officer) Hutchins Drive, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands Non-executive Directors Mr. YU Minhong (chairman of our Board) Headquarters in China Mr. WU Qiang Level 18, South Wing Ms. LEUNG Yu Hua Catherine 2 Haidian East Third Road Haidian District Independent non-executive Directors Beijing, China Mr. CHI Yufeng Mr. TONG Sui Bau Principal place of business in Hong Kong Mr. KWONG Wai Sun Wilson Level 40, Sunlight Tower 248 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong 24 September 2019 To our Shareholders Dear Sirs/Madams, PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE COMPANY'S EXTERNAL AUDITOR; GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES; AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with the notice of AGM and further information on the following proposals that will be put forward at the AGM at Shareholders' approval: the re-election of the retiring Directors; (b) the re-appointment of our Company's external auditor; and the granting of general mandates to our Directors to issue Shares and repurchase Shares. - 4 - LETTER FROM OUR BOARD 2. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Pursuant to Article 84(2) of the Articles of Association, Mr. YIN Qiang, Ms. SUN Chang, and Mr. WU Qiang will retire as Directors by rotation. All of our retiring Directors, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the AGM. Pursuant to Article 83(3) of the Articles of Association, Mr. SUN Dongxu, having been appointed as a Director by our Board, with effect from 16 August 2019 and being eligible, will also offer himself for re-election. Biographical details of the four Directors mentioned above are set out in Appendix II to this circular, in accordance with the Listing Rules. 3. RE-APPOINTMENT OF DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU AS OUR COMPANY'S EXTERNAL AUDITOR Our Board proposes to re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as our Company's external auditor until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting following the AGM. A resolution will be proposed to authorise our Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuring year. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has indicated their willingness to be re-appointed as our Company's external auditor for the proposed period. 4. GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES Overview Pursuant to the Shareholders' resolution passed on 6 March 2019, our Directors were given: a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with Shares (or securities convertible to Shares); and (b) a general unconditional mandate to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange. Both general mandates will lapse at the conclusion of the AGM. The purpose of the Share Issue Mandate is to enable our Directors to issue additional Shares should the need arise, while the purpose of the Repurchase Mandate is to give our Directors greater flexibility and direction to repurchase and cancel our Shares on-market should our Directors consider it desirable to repurchase our Shares and, in turn, decrease the total number of Shares issued by our Company and in circulation. Further details on the Repurchase Mandate, including reasons for the mandate, are set out in the "Explanatory statement" in Appendix I to this circular. In accordance with the Listing Rules, and for the reasons above, our Company will be proposing the Share Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate to replace the general mandates that will lapse at the conclusion of the AGM. General mandate to issue Shares Ordinary resolution 7 will be proposed at the AGM for our Shareholders to grant a general mandate to our Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares up to a limit equal to 20% of our Company's total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing the resolution. As at the Latest Practical Date, our Company's total number of issued Shares was 936,335,602 and the maximum number of Shares that can be issued upon exercise of the Share Issue Mandate was 187,267,120 (assuming that the total number of Shares remain unchanged between the Latest Practicable Date and the AGM date). - 5 - LETTER FROM OUR BOARD In addition, subject to approval of ordinary resolutions 8 and 9 at the AGM, the number of Shares repurchased by our Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate (detailed below) under ordinary resolution 8 will be added to extend the 20% limit under the proposed general mandate to issue Shares. The 20% limit to the Share Issue Mandate is imposed pursuant to the Listing Rules. As at the date of this circular, our Directors have no present intention to exercise the Share Issue Mandate. General mandate to repurchase Shares Ordinary resolution 9 will be proposed at the AGM for our Shareholders to grant another general mandate to our Directors to repurchase Shares (or cause the repurchase of our Shares) up to 10% of our Company's total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing the resolution. assuming that the total number of Shares remain unchanged between the Latest Practicable Date and the AGM date, the maximum number of Shares that can be repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate is 93,633,560 (assuming that the total number of Shares remain unchanged between the Latest Practicable Date and the AGM date). An explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to all Shareholders in connection with the Repurchase Mandate is set out in Appendix I to this circular. The explanatory statement contains all information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to approve the Repurchase Mandate. As at the date of this circular, our Directors have no present intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate. 5. UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice of AGM A notice convening the AGM is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular. The following ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the AGM for Shareholders' approval: (a) the re-election of the retiring Directors; (b) the re-appointment of our Company's external auditor; and (c) the granting of general mandates to our Directors to issue Shares and repurchase Shares. Voting by poll at the AGM All resolutions at the AGM will be taken by poll in accordance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and Article 66(1) of the Articles of Association, except where the chairman of the AGM may in good faith, allow a resolution that relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Pursuant to Article 66(1) of the Articles of Association, subject to any special rights, privileges or restrictions as to voting for the time being attached to any class or classes of Shares, at any general meeting, every Shareholder present in person (or in the case of a Shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative) or by proxy will have one vote for each Share registered in that Shareholder's name in our Company's register of members. Where one or more proxy is appointed by a recognised clearing house (or its nominee(s)), each proxy is under no obligation to cast all the votes in the same way. We will publish the poll vote results by way of announcement after the AGM in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. - 6 - LETTER FROM OUR BOARD Closure of our Company's register of members In order to determine the Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, our Company's register of members will be closed from Thursday, 31 October 2019 to Tuesday, 5 November 2019 (both dates inclusive), during which period, no transfer of Shares will be registered. To be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with our Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, Level 17, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (Hong Kong time). Action to be taken by Shareholders Enclosed with this circular is a form of proxy for use at the AGM. The form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and our Company (www.koolearn.hk). Whether or not you attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. In order for the completed form of proxy to be valid, both (a) the form of proxy, and (b) the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or an adequately certified copy of the power of attorney or other authority, must also be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Level 17M, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, 3 November 2019 (Hong Kong time) or, in the case of adjournment, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the adjourned AGM (as the case may be). The return of a form of proxy will not preclude the Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the AGM. Responsibility Statement This circular, for which our Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information relating to our Company. Our Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. Recommendation Our Directors believe that the proposals mentioned in this circular, including the proposals to reelect the Directors, to re-appoint the Company's auditor, and to grant to our Directors the Share Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate, are in the best interests of our Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, our Directors recommend that all Shareholders vote in favour of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. Yours faithfully, for and on behalf of the Board of Koolearn Technology Holding Limited Mr. YU Minhong Chairman of our Board - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE This appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required by Rule 10.06(1)(b) of the Listing Rules, to provide information for you to make a reasonably informed decision on whether to vote for or against ordinary resolution 8 with respect to the approval of the Repurchase Mandate. 1. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Company's total issued share capital was 936,335,602 Shares, and outstanding options granted to subscribe for 44,740,485 Shares. Subject to passing ordinary resolution 8 at the AGM on granting the Repurchase Mandate, and on the basis that our Company's total issued share capital remains unchanged from the Latest Practical Date to the AGM date, our Directors would be authorised under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase up to 93,633,560 Shares, representing 10% of our Company's total issued share capital (i.e., 936,335,602), during the Repurchase Mandate period. 2. REASONS FOR REPURCHASING SHARES Our Directors believe that it is in the best interests of our Company and Shareholders to have a general authority from Shareholders to enable our Company to purchase securities of our Company in the market. The repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or its earnings per Share and will be made only when our Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit our Company and Shareholders. Our Directors have no present intention to cause our Company to repurchase any Shares and they would exercise the power to repurchase only in circumstances where they consider that the repurchase would be in the best interests of our Company and Shareholders. 3. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES Repurchases of Shares will be funded from our Company's internal resources, which includes funds legally available for such purposes in accordance with our Articles of Association, the Listing Rules, and applicable laws and regulations in the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong and elsewhere (as the case may be). 4. IMPACT OF REPURCHASES There may be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of our Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited accounts contained in our Company's annual report for FY 2019) in the event that the Repurchase Mandate was to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period. However, our Directors do not intend to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on our Company's the working capital requirements or gearing levels that, in the opinion of our Directors, are from time to time appropriate for our Company. 5. TAKEOVERS CODE If, on the exercise of the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in our Company's voting right increases, this increase will be treated as an acquisition of voting rights for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder, or a group of Shareholders acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) could obtain or consolidate control of our Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE As at the Latest Practicable Date, New Oriental, our Controlling Shareholder, is interested in 500,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 53.40% of our Company's total issued share capital. If our Directors were to exercise the Repurchase Mandate in full, New Oriental's shareholding percentage in our Company would be increased to approximately 59.33%. To the best knowledge and belief of our Directors, such increase would not give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. The Listing Rules prohibit a company from making any repurchase on the Stock Exchange it would result in less than 25% (or such other prescribed minimum percentage as determined by the Stock Exchange) of our Company's total issued share capital being publicly held. 6. MARKET PRICES OF SHARES We set out the highest and lowest prices at which our Shares traded on the Stock Exchange during each month during the period between our Shares listing on the Stock Exchange and the latest Practicable Date: Share price (per Share) 2019 Highest (HK$) Lowest (HK$) Listing Date to the end of March 10.56 9.53 April 12.08 10.04 May 11.20 9.50 June 10.50 8.97 July 11.16 7.56 August 13.72 9.38 September to the Latest Practicable Date 14.00 11.96 7. NO REPURCHASES OF SHARES During the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date, we did not repurchase any Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise). 8. GENERAL None of our Directors, nor, to the best of the Directors' knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules), has any present intention, in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved, to sell any Shares to our Company. No core connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) has notified our Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell Shares to our Company if the Repurchase Mandate is exercised. Our Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands (being the jurisdiction of our Company's incorporation). - 9 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED Pursuant to the Listing Rules, we set out below the details of the Directors who will retire, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the AGM. 1. BIOGRAPHIES OF THE FOUR PROPOSED DIRECTORS Mr. SUN Dongxu (孫東旭) ("Mr. Sun") Mr. Sun, aged 34, is an executive Director and our Company's co-chief executive officer (together with Ms. Sun). Mr. Sun is also the co-chief executive officer and director of Beijing Xuncheng, since January 2019 and September 2019, respectively, and has been the director of Dexin Dongfang since August 2019. Prior to this, Mr. Sun was the principal of Xi'an New Oriental School from April 2016 to July 2018, and the regional president of Northwestern China of New Oriental China from April 2016 to May 2018. Mr. Sun began his career with the New Oriental Group (which, at the time, included our Group) as a teacher in the foreign exams department of Tianjin New Oriental School from June 2007 to June 2008. Between June 2008 and April 2016, Mr. Sun worked at Hefei New Oriental School, beginning as the assistant supervisor of the foreign examination department, from June 2008 to June 2009, and moving through various positions within the school to ultimately acting as the assistant principal, from March 2012 to October 2013, and principal, from October 2013 to April 2016. Aside from our Group, Mr. Sun has been the vice-president of New Oriental China since April 2019, and was previously the assistant vice-president of New Oriental China from April 2016 to April 2019. Mr. Sun received his bachelor's degree in engineering, majoring in computer science and technology, from Nankai University (南開大學), China, in June 2007. Mr. Sun has a service agreement with our Company for a period of three years from the earlier of: (a) the date of his initial appointment (being 16 August 2019), or (b) until the third annual general meeting of our Company since his initial appointment, and subject to retirement and re-election at our Company's annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association. Under the terms of the service agreement, Mr. Sun is not entitled to a director's fee. Ms. SUN Chang (孫暢) ("Ms. Sun") Ms. Sun, aged 51, is an executive Director, our Company's co-chief executive officer (together with Mr. Sun) and a member of the remuneration committee. Ms. Sun is also a director and co-chief executive officer of Beijing Xuncheng, since April 2015 and January 2019, respectively, Kuxue Huisi since February 2013, Tianjin Kuxue since December 2018, Dongfang Youbo since June 2016, Xuncheng HK since March 2018, and Dexin Dongfang since March 2018. Ms. Sun received her bachelor's degree in pre-school education from Beijing Normal University (北京師範大學), China, in July 1990 and her master's degree in business administration from Renmin University of China (中國 人民大學), China, in July 1999. Aside from our Group, Ms. Sun was the assistant vice-president, from 2012 to 2016, and has been the vice-president of New Oriental China since 2016. Ms. Sun was the general manager of the investment division at China Netcom Group Corporation Limited (now China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (中國聯合網絡通訊集團有限公司), or China Unicom (中國聯通)) from 2000 to 2004, and the marketing manager at Microsoft (China) Co., Ltd. (微 軟(中國)有限公司) from 1997 to 2000. Ms. Sun has a service agreement with our Company for a period of three years from the earlier of: (a) the date of her initial appointment (being 7 February 2018), or (b) until the third annual general meeting of our Company since the Listing Date, and subject to retirement and re-election at our Company's annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ms. Sun is not entitled to a director's fee. - 10 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED Mr. YIN Qiang (尹強) ("Mr. Yin") Mr. Yin, aged 45, is an executive Director and our Company's chief financial officer. He is also a director and chief financial officer of Beijing Xuncheng, since 2016. Mr. Yin received his bachelor's degree in economics from Capital University of Economics and Business (首都經濟貿易大學), China, in July 1996 and his master's degree in business management at Peking University, China, in July 2008. Mr. Yin is also a PRC accredited accountant (since October 2001). Aside from our Group, Mr. Yin has been the vice-president of New Oriental China since April 2019. Mr. Yin was the financial controller and assistant vice-president of New Oriental China from June 2005 to May 2016, and senior accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1996 to 2001. Mr. Yin has a service agreement with our Company for a period of three years from the earlier of: (a) the date of his initial appointment (being 23 May 2018), or (b) until the third annual general meeting of our Company since the Listing Date, and subject to retirement and re-election at our Company's annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association. Under the terms of the service agreement, Mr. Yin is not entitled to a director's fee. Mr. WU Qiang (吳強) ("Mr. Wu") Mr. Wu, aged 46, is a non-executive Director and member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Wu is also a director of Leci Internet, since November 2015 and Beijing Xuncheng, since February 2018. Mr. Wu received his master's degree in engineering from the Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (中國科學自動化研究所), China, in July 1997. Aside from our Group, Mr. Wu was the vice-president of New Oriental China from 2016 to April 2019, and is currently its senior vice-president, since April 2019. He was the principal of Beijing New Oriental School (北京新東方學校) from July 2014 to April 2018. Prior to this, Mr. Wu was the vice-principal of Beijing New Oriental School from 2013 to 2014, director of research and development at New Oriental China from 2005 to 2007, vice-principal of other New Oriental schools in Qingdao and Chengdu from 2008 to 2012, and a president of Beijing Mingri Dongfang Technology Co., Ltd. (北京明日東方科技有限公司) from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Wu has a service agreement with our Company for a period of three years from the earlier of: (a) the date of his initial appointment (being 13 July 2018), or (b) until the third annual general meeting of our Company since the Listing Date, and subject to retirement and re-election at our Company's annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association. Under the terms of the service agreement, Mr. Wu is not entitled to a director's fee. 2. OTHER INFORMATION Save as disclosed above, none of the four proposed Directors (i) has held any other directorship on another public company in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years preceding the Latest Practicable Date, (ii) has any other professional qualifications, or (iii) has no other relationship with any other Director, senior manager or substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of our Company. Each of the four proposed Directors' interest in our Shares or the underlying Shares of our Company or our associated corporations, as required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the SFO, is set out at pages 36 and 37 of the Company's annual report for FY 2019. Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters concerning the four proposed Directors that need to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules and no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of our Shareholders or the Stock Exchange. - 11 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED 新 東 方 在 綫 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1797) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting ("AGM") of Koolearn Technology Holding Limited ("Company") will be held at 46 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes: to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (" Directors ") and the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 May 2019; to re-elect Mr. SUN Dongxu as executive Director; to re-elect Ms. SUN Chang as executive Director; to re-elect Mr. YIN Qiang as executive Director; to re-elect Mr. WU Qiang as non-executive Director; to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the Directors; to re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Company's auditor and to authorise the board of Directors (" Board ") to fix its remuneration; to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution (" Share Issue Mandate "):

" THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors, exercisable on their behalf by any one of the executive Directors or Mr. YU Minhong (the chairman of the Board), during the Relevant Period (defined at (d) below) of all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with authorised and unissued shares of the Company (" Shares ") or securities convertible into Shares in the Company's share capital and to make or grant offers, agreements and options that may require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorised the Directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period that may require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; - 12 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the total number of Shares to be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined in (d) below); the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company; the vesting of awards granted under any share award scheme of the Company (if any); and/or any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the Company's articles of association, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing this resolution (subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of the Shares after passing this resolution) and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the Company's next annual general meeting; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders (" Shareholders ") in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the Company's next annual general meeting is required by the Company's articles of association or any application laws to be held; "Rights Issue" means the allotment or issue of Shares or other securities in the Company that would or might require Shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to an offer made to all the Shareholders (excluding for such purpose any shareholder who is a resident in a place where it would be unlawful or impracticable to offer Shares without registration of offering documents or compliance with any legal or regulatory requirements or special formalities under the laws of that place) and, where appropriate, to the holders of the Company's other equity securities entitled to such offer by reference to a fixed record date and pro rata to their then holdings of Shares or such other securities of the Company (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws or, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company)."; - 13 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 9. to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution ("Repurchase Mandate"): "THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors, exercisable on their behalf by any one of the executive Directors or Mr. YU Minhong (the chairman of the Board), during the Relevant Period (defined at (c) below) of all powers of the Company to purchase its own shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (" Stock Exchange ") or on another stock exchange recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with the applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the total number of the Shares to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing this resolution (subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of the Shares after passing this resolution) and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; for the purpose of this resolution, " Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the Company's next annual general meeting; and the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Shareholders in general meetings, the expiration of the period within which the Company's next annual general meeting is required by the Company's articles of association or any application laws to be held."; and 10. to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 8 and 9 of this notice, the Share Issue Mandate referred to at item 8 of this notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of Shares that may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to the Share Issue Mandate of an amount representing the total number of Shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate referred to at item 9 of this notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of this resolution.". By order of the Board of Koolearn Technology Holding Limited Mr. YU Minhong Chairman of our Board Hong Kong, 24 September 2019 - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes: All resolutions at the AGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (" Listing Rules ") and the Company's articles of association, except where the chairman of the AGM may in good faith, allow a resolution that relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. The results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange ( www.hkexnews.hk ) and the Company ( www.koolearn.hk ). Any Shareholder entitled to vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on behalf of that Shareholder. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. If more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of Shares in respect of which each proxy is so appointed. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong share registrar Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Level 17M, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, 3 November 2019 (Hong Kong time) or not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding any adjournment of the AGM (as the case may be). Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such an event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. In the case of joint holders of Shares, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined as that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the Company's register of members in respect of such Share. In order to determine the Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, the Company's register of members will be closed from Thursday, 31 October 2019 to Tuesday, 5 November 2019 (both dates inclusive), during which period, no transfer of Shares will be registered. To be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with our Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, Level 17, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (Hong Kong time). A circular containing further details concerning items 2 to 10 set out in this notice will be sent to all Shareholders together with this notice. Concerning resolution no. 9 above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred thereby to repurchase Shares in circumstances which they deem appropriate for the benefit of the Shareholders. The explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolution to approve the repurchase by the Company of its own Shares, as required by the Rule Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited is set out in the Appendix I to the Circular of the Company dated 24 September 2019. As at the date of this notice, our Board comprises the following members: Mr. SUN Dongxu, Ms. SUN Chang, and Mr. YIN Qiang, as executive Directors; Mr. YU Minhong, Mr. WU Qiang, and Ms. LEUNG Yu Hua Catherine, as non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHI Yufeng, Mr. TONG Sui Bau, and Mr. KWONG Wai Sun Wilson, as independent non-executive Directors. - 15 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 22:31:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 07:20p MELCOR DEVELOPMENTS : Darin Rayburn appointed Melcor REIT CEO AQ 07:17p ELON MUSK : lawsuit RE 07:17p HYLEA METALS : Rights issue closure and shortfall notification PU 07:17p UPDATE - ascena retail group, inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, October 3, 2019 GL 07:12p Under pressure on climate, Big Oil pitches to the young RE 07:12p Playa Hotels & Resorts Recognized as a Top Employer of the Year at the 2019 Stevie Awards AQ 07:12p SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Poll results of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting PU 07:12p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form PU 07:12p ASX : AGM addresses by the Chairman and the Managing Director and CEO PU 07:07p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU