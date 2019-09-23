Koolearn Technology : Proxy form for the annual general meeting

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf, provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" 3 ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR." IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" 3 ") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" . Failure to tick or complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her votes at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT .

In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.

In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Level 17M, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than Sunday, 3 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding any adjournment of the AGM.