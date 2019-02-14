Korea Current Account Surplus Narrows On Slow Exports; Hitting 8-Month Low

2358 GMT - Sluggish exports of memory chips and petrochemicals forced South Korea's current account surplus to narrow sharply, hitting an 8-month low, in December, central bank data show. The weaker shipments dented the goods-account badly to let the overall current account narrow to $4.82 billion in the year's final month--down from November's $5.22 billion. Still, the country's balance of payment remained in the black for an 80th straight month. For the whole year, the current account surplus hit $76.41 billion--slightly up from $75.23 billion in 2017. (kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com; @kwanwoo)