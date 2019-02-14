Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Korea Current Account Surplus Narrows On Slow Exports; Hitting 8-Month Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 07:19pm EST

2358 GMT - Sluggish exports of memory chips and petrochemicals forced South Korea's current account surplus to narrow sharply, hitting an 8-month low, in December, central bank data show. The weaker shipments dented the goods-account badly to let the overall current account narrow to $4.82 billion in the year's final month--down from November's $5.22 billion. Still, the country's balance of payment remained in the black for an 80th straight month. For the whole year, the current account surplus hit $76.41 billion--slightly up from $75.23 billion in 2017. (kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com; @kwanwoo)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pChina Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases - Update
DJ
08:18pProminent investors stock up on eBay, then activists flex muscle
RE
08:15pChina blocks new solar in 3 NW regions amid overcapacity fears
RE
08:14pAsian stocks slip after grim U.S. retail sales data
RE
08:08pU.S. oil rallies as exporters trim production
RE
07:52pDollar lower versus yen after U.S. weak retail sales
RE
07:37pTrump to Declare National Emergency, Sign Spending Deal -- 4th Update
DJ
07:35pSingapore fourth quarter GDP growth at two-year low, warning for manufacturing
RE
07:32pSouth Korea resumes Iranian oil imports in Jan, but at lower level
RE
07:31pU.S. judge rules former Venezuelan oil minister owes $1.4 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Quebec premier wants Ottawa to 'settle' with SNC-Lavalin so firm avoids ..
2COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Former Coke Scientist Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Vent..
3BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP : BONAVISTA ENERGY : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2019 Capital..
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS : misses on profit, revenue but network hits streaming subscribers milestone
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.