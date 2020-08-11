Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korea: Keep supporting people and the economy until recovery fully under way

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 07:04am BST

11/08/2020 - Korea has limited the damage to its economy from the COVID-19 crisis with swift and effective measures to contain the virus and protect households and businesses. Support for workers and the export-dependent economy should continue, given falling employment and the risk of prolonged disruption to trade and global value chains, according to a new OECD report.

Thanks to the government's prompt response to the pandemic, Korea is experiencing the shallowest recession among OECD countries. However, the recovery will be slow and uncertainty remains high, says the latest OECD Economic Survey of Korea. The Survey recommends continuing economic support measures to households and business until a recovery is fully under way, while ensuring that fiscal plans preserve long-term fiscal sustainability. Income support should be targeted to low-income households, and skills training should be offered even beyond the crisis to help vulnerable people who lost their job find employment in new areas.

Sound public finances mean there is room for fiscal stimulus. The Survey suggests focusing investment in some of the areas featuring in the recent Korean New Deal, such as 5G telecommunication and artificial intelligence. Reforming regulations, cutting barriers to competition and encouraging innovation could help to diffuse new technologies through the economy and lift productivity.

The Survey projects a rebound in activity after the sizeable drop in the first half of 2020, with a 0.8% contraction in 2020 and 3.1% growth in 2021, absent a resurgence of the pandemic. While domestic-oriented activity is normalising gradually, the global recession is holding back exports and investment. A second global wave of infections would delay the recovery: GDP would then contract by 2% in 2020, and growth reach only 1.4% in 2021.

Further disruptions in world trade and global value chains would hurt the Korean economy, which depends heavily on exports and is deeply integrated in global value chains. In addition, the COVID-19 crisis is creating financial risks, notwithstanding a wide range of policy interventions, as rising unemployment and loss of income affect debt reimbursement by households and small businesses, while uncertainty increases financial market volatility.

The Survey examines the looming pressures of an ageing population, with Korea's old-age dependency ratio set to be the highest of any OECD country by 2060. It notes that the share of elderly people in relative poverty - defined as living on less than half of the median household income of the total population - is the highest among OECD countries. It recommends further increasing the basic old-age pension and focusing it on people in absolute poverty, as well as addressing high unemployment among disadvantaged groups and the wide gender wage gap. Along with stronger social protection, easing labour market regulations would promote productivity and reduce labour market duality.

A Survey chapter on the digital economy looks at the potential to boost productivity and well-being by building on the country's outstanding digital infrastructure and IT technology and addressing digital skills gaps and the digital gap between large and small firms. The Survey recommends building on the system of regulatory sandboxes - where regulatory obligations can be partly waived to encourage innovation in products or business models - to improve product market regulations. It also recommends facilitating the use of telemedicine to boost productivity and well-being.

See an Overview of the Survey with key findings and charts in English and Korean

For further information, journalists are invited to contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 97 00).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:03:33 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF CENTRE : Tverenergo's specialists recorded 338 facts of electricity theft since the beginning of 2020
PU
02:34aKENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Completion of Seismic Isolation Oil Dampers Replacement by KYB Corporation and Kayaba System Machinery Co., Ltd.
PU
02:34aLIFENET INSURANCE : Presentation Material for Investors for First Quarter Fiscal 2020
PU
02:34aEGE PROFIL TICARET VE SANAYI : Pay Alım Satım Bildirimi
PU
02:31aBIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES PUBL : signs distribution agreement with Meditas in Finland
AQ
02:31aVEONEER : completes divestiture of US brake control business
AQ
02:31aSCOUT GAMING PUBL : strengthens partnership with Kaizen Gaming (Stoiximan and Betano)
AQ
02:31aNOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Q2 earnings surge as lockdown effects persist
4ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : reports big jump in brands using its services
5FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 3 – 9, 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group