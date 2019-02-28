Korea Pavilion Participates in RSA 2019, the Largest IT Security Conference in the World.

KOTRA is participating in 「RSA 2019」, at Moscone Center in San Francisco, US from March 4th to 8th, with KISIA, creating a ‘Korea Sector’ together to help promoting excellent Korean IT security companies and this is KOTRA’s 5th participation in this conference. Total of 10 companies are participating from Korea: eGlobal Systems, EYL, F1 Security, Lin Arena, Monitorapp, Naonworks, Neowine, Raon Secure, Somansa, Xabyss. These companies will promote their various technologies such as network security solution, industrial protocol security solution, internet network security solution, smart grid security solution, IOT/AT/Blockchain security code solution, FIDO biometric identity solution, application security, private information protection solution, DB encrypting solution and subminiature quantum random number generator.

This is the 28th year for RSA, the biggest IT security conference in the world, in which over 600 companies and 40,000 attendees participate. As various security companies in the world bring their newest and advanced products, the security trend can be read in the conference. The topic of this year is “Better”, meaning its pursuit for the better solutions. Major trends of the IT security sectors will be shown as global cyber security issue will be discussed and the latest technologies will be promoted. RSA Korea Pavilion is booth 761 in Moscone Center South. This event will be a great opportunity for Korean IT security companies to promote their excellent technologies and accelerate their overseas expansion.

About KOTRA

KOTRA is a Korean government-run trade and investment promotion agency that helps Korean companies to do business in the U.S. The four main functions are the trade, investment, research, and employment support. With 125 branches globally, KOTRA Silicon Valley focuses on startups with state of the art technology that no one has seen.

About Partners

The Korea Information Security Industry Association (KISIA), is a non-profit Korean organization fostering and promoting the growth of the companies in information security industry. It also provides educational forums, publications, and networking opportunities that improve the knowledge, skill, and professional development of its members. KISIA has more than 3000 member companies which deal with networks, systems and endpoints security solutions.

