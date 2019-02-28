Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korea Pavilion Participates in RSA 2019, the Largest IT Security Conference in the World.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:52pm EST

KOTRA is participating in 「RSA 2019」, at Moscone Center in San Francisco, US from March 4th to 8th, with KISIA, creating a ‘Korea Sector’ together to help promoting excellent Korean IT security companies and this is KOTRA’s 5th participation in this conference. Total of 10 companies are participating from Korea: eGlobal Systems, EYL, F1 Security, Lin Arena, Monitorapp, Naonworks, Neowine, Raon Secure, Somansa, Xabyss. These companies will promote their various technologies such as network security solution, industrial protocol security solution, internet network security solution, smart grid security solution, IOT/AT/Blockchain security code solution, FIDO biometric identity solution, application security, private information protection solution, DB encrypting solution and subminiature quantum random number generator.

This is the 28th year for RSA, the biggest IT security conference in the world, in which over 600 companies and 40,000 attendees participate. As various security companies in the world bring their newest and advanced products, the security trend can be read in the conference. The topic of this year is “Better”, meaning its pursuit for the better solutions. Major trends of the IT security sectors will be shown as global cyber security issue will be discussed and the latest technologies will be promoted. RSA Korea Pavilion is booth 761 in Moscone Center South. This event will be a great opportunity for Korean IT security companies to promote their excellent technologies and accelerate their overseas expansion.

About KOTRA

KOTRA is a Korean government-run trade and investment promotion agency that helps Korean companies to do business in the U.S. The four main functions are the trade, investment, research, and employment support. With 125 branches globally, KOTRA Silicon Valley focuses on startups with state of the art technology that no one has seen.

About Partners

The Korea Information Security Industry Association (KISIA), is a non-profit Korean organization fostering and promoting the growth of the companies in information security industry. It also provides educational forums, publications, and networking opportunities that improve the knowledge, skill, and professional development of its members. KISIA has more than 3000 member companies which deal with networks, systems and endpoints security solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pWINMARK : Announces Self-Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 150,000 Shares
PU
02:01pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Company Profile for Headway
BU
02:01pJupiter Announces Extension of Open Season for Crude Oil Pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Port of Brownsville
BU
02:01pDr. Jonathan Rich Appointed as Lumileds Chief Executive Officer
BU
02:01pK12 : South Carolina Virtual Charter School Opens Enrollments for 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pK12 : Insight School of Indiana Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pCARGOJET : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.4%
AQ
02:01pAT&T : TitleJohn Stephens, AT&T Chief Financial Officer, Provides an Update at Morgan Stanley Conference
PU
02:01pMYLAN : to Present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
PR
02:01pImmuCell Announces Submission of Manufacturing Technical Section for its Purified Nisin Product
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.