Korea Pavilion Participates in RSA 2019, the Largest IT Security Conference in the World.

KOTRA is participating in 「RSA 2019」, at Moscone Center in San
Francisco, US from March 4th to 8th, with KISIA,
creating a ‘Korea Sector’ together to help promoting excellent Korean IT
security companies and this is KOTRA’s 5th participation in
this conference. Total of 10 companies are participating from Korea:
eGlobal Systems, EYL, F1 Security, Lin Arena, Monitorapp, Naonworks,
Neowine, Raon Secure, Somansa, Xabyss. These companies will promote
their various technologies such as network security solution, industrial
protocol security solution, internet network security solution, smart
grid security solution, IOT/AT/Blockchain security code solution, FIDO
biometric identity solution, application security, private information
protection solution, DB encrypting solution and subminiature quantum
random number generator.
This is the 28th year for RSA, the biggest IT security
conference in the world, in which over 600 companies and 40,000
attendees participate. As various security companies in the world bring
their newest and advanced products, the security trend can be read in
the conference. The topic of this year is “Better”, meaning its pursuit
for the better solutions. Major trends of the IT security sectors will
be shown as global cyber security issue will be discussed and the latest
technologies will be promoted. RSA Korea Pavilion is booth 761 in
Moscone Center South. This event will be a great opportunity for Korean
IT security companies to promote their excellent technologies and
accelerate their overseas expansion.
About KOTRA
KOTRA is a Korean government-run trade and investment promotion agency
that helps Korean companies to do business in the U.S. The four main
functions are the trade, investment, research, and employment support.
With 125 branches globally, KOTRA Silicon Valley focuses on startups
with state of the art technology that no one has seen.
About Partners
The Korea Information Security Industry Association (KISIA), is a
non-profit Korean organization fostering and promoting the growth of the
companies in information security industry. It also provides educational
forums, publications, and networking opportunities that improve the
knowledge, skill, and professional development of its members. KISIA has
more than 3000 member companies which deal with networks, systems and
endpoints security solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005860/en/