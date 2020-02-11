Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korea Updates Specifications for U.S. High Oleic Soybean Oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 10:39pm EST

Codex and HS Codes for soybean oil have been updated in Korea to reflect high oleic soybean oil. Previously, there was no specification for high oleic soybean oil in Korea's Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System (HS Code) nor in Korean Codex. USSEC worked with Korean stakeholders to encourage the Korean government to update soybean oil codes to reflect high oleic soybean oil.

This market access work yielded success; in late November, the Koreans updated their HS code for crude degummed soybean oil to include high oleic soybean oil. Additionally, as of December 30, 2019, the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) released an administrative notice to include high oleic soybean oil in Korean Codex. After a public hearing and the Experts Committee review, high oleic soybean oil will be included in Korean Codex by April 2020.

Korea is a top target market for high oleic exports, and this new specification is helping to allay trade concerns. The change to HS code and codex allows U.S. high oleic soybean oil to enter the Korean market tariff-free as well. This success could not be better timed, as two Korean companies have started to import commercial quantities of high oleic soybean oil, for use within both the retail and HRI sector.

The Korean government updating the HS Code and Codex sets a precedent for other countries to follow in updating their own regulations.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 03:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aLEAPFROG INVESTMENTS : Appoints Sacha Romanovitch, History-Making CEO, to Board
BU
02/11THAI UNION PUBLIC : joins local government in hosting ‘Pan Tai Run' in Samut Sakhon
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from slowdown, says GlobalData
PU
02/11BEAM COMMUNICATIONS : pdf No Impact on Beam From Coronavirus (112 KB)
PU
02/11DAMPIER SEEKS COMPENSATION FROM VANGO MINING RE : K2 Farm-in Joint Venture
PU
02/11GNI : Third update on Coronavirus epidemic in China
PU
02/11Listen to the Chief Scientist on energy and emissions
PU
02/11HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 (with memo)
PU
02/11HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Clarification announcement top-up placing of existing shares subscription of new shares under general mandate
PU
02/11Governor, Idaho Lawmakers attend Idaho Farm Bureau's Legislative dinner
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
3Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN
5Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group