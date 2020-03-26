Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Korea central bank rolls out 'QE-light' to ease virus pain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:15am EDT
The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul

The Bank of Korea is joining its peers in advanced nations to launch its own version of quantitative easing, buying an unlimited amount of bonds for three months in efforts to calm money markets hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank said on Thursday that repo auctions will be held every week through the end of June, where more financial institutions will be able to borrow unlimited amounts of funds at the repo rate of no higher than 0.85%.

The BOK also said it would accept a wider range of collateral including notes issued by state-run companies in the repo auctions - where central banks lend money to commercial banks and brokerages who can deposit government debt as collateral.

The move to offer unlimited cash, if even temporarily, is unprecedented in the central bank's 70-year history, as it uses unconventional firepower to stimulate Asia's fourth-largest economy battling the region's biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China.

"We're supplying (money) to meet whatever the market demands, so it wouldn't be wrong to say we began quantitative easing," senior deputy governor Yoon Myun-shik told a news conference held over YouTube.

"It's different from QE by other advanced nations."

The June contract on 3-year treasury bond futures immediately soared with the announcement, up 0.24% to 111.39 points as of 0257 GMT.

Thursday's move follows similar policy moves by central banks around the world as policymakers race to bolster stimulus to tackle the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to back purchases of corporate bonds and buy unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds for the first time to ensure credit flows to corporations and local governments.

The BOK too is entering unchartered territory by pledging to meet 'unlimited demand' for liquidity after slashing interest rates <KROCRT=ECI> by 50 basis points to 0.75% on March 16 in its largest policy easing since the global financial crisis.

It is also working in tandem with the government, after President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday doubled a planned economic rescue package to 100 trillion won (68.73 billion pounds) to save companies hit by the coronavirus and put a floor under crashing stocks and bond markets.

"Through this (repo operations), we will be supplying enough money to the government's 100 trillion won rescue package programmes," the BOK said.

The cost of raising U.S. dollars by swapping the South Korean won surged to the highest since the global financial crisis earlier this month while the spread between corporate bonds and treasury debt has been widening, in a sign of tightening money market conditions.

South Korea has reported 9,241 coronavirus infections and 131 deaths.

By Cynthia Kim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aKorea central bank rolls out 'QE-light' to ease virus pain
RE
12:10aU.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill
RE
12:10aU.S. Senate poised to vote on passage of $2 trillion coronavirus bill
RE
12:10aWhat's in the $2 trillion U.S. Senate coronavirus rescue package
RE
12:06aSenate Passes Massive Stimulus Package
DJ
12:03aARCHITECT OF CAPITOL : Continuous Care of the U.S. Capitol Roof
PU
03/25NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Update Webcast Details
PU
03/25CHINA, U.S. TO SET ASIDE DIFFERENCES IN G20 CORONAVIRUS SUMMIT : Scmp
RE
03/25PATRICK J  LEAHY : Menendez, Leahy Urge President to Use Upcoming G20 Meeting to Coordinate International Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate votes to grants struggling aviation sector big bailout
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group