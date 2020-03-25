Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Korea central bank to infuse cash via 'unlimited' repos for first time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:25pm EDT
The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul

South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it will temporarily offer an unlimited amount of money for three months through repo operations, an unprecedented move to funnel cash to money markets hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Repo auctions will be held every week, where a wider range of financial institutions will be able to borrow funds at the repo rate of no higher than 0.85%, the BOK said in a statement.

The BOK also said it would accept a wider range of collateral including notes issued by state-run companies in the repo auctions - where central banks lend money to commercial banks and brokerages who can deposit government debt as collateral.

Thursday's news follows similar policy moves by central banks around the world as policymakers race to bolster stimulus to tackle the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to back purchases of corporate bonds and buy unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds for the first time to ensure credit flows to corporations and local governments.

The BOK too is entering unchartered territory by pledging to offer an 'unlimited demand' for liquidity from domestic markets, after slashing interest rates <KROCRT=ECI> by 50 basis points to 0.75% on March 16 in its largest policy easing since the global financial crisis.

It is also working in tandem with the government, after President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday doubled a planned economic rescue package to 100 trillion won (68.76 billion pounds) to save companies hit by the coronavirus and put a floor under crashing stocks and bond markets.

"Through this (repo operations), we will be supplying enough money to the government's 100 trillion won rescue package programmes," the BOK said.

The cost of raising U.S. dollars by swapping the South Korean won surged to the highest since the global financial crisis earlier this month while the spread between corporate bonds and treasury debt has been widening, in a sign of tightening money market conditions.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Cynthia Kim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44pJapan to set up coronavirus headquarters, possible step to emergency declaration - media
RE
10:37pAirbnb says U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill could offer its hosts some relief
RE
10:34pU.S. Senate bill to grant airlines bailout to weather coronavirus
RE
10:25pKorea central bank to infuse cash via 'unlimited' repos for first time
RE
10:22pDollar falls before jobless claims, investors await stimulus
RE
10:13pWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -3-
DJ
10:13pWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -2-
DJ
10:13pWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -- Update
DJ
09:59pSenate Moves Towards Vote on Coronavirus Stimulus Package
DJ
09:53pSenate Moves Towards Vote on Coronavirus Stimulus Package
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
2U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
3India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
4KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
5CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : 2019 Net Profit Rose 35%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group