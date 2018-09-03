Korean Air Lines : Celebrates Inaugural Flight to Zagreb, Croatia New

Log in
Korean Air Lines : Celebrates Inaugural Flight to Zagreb, Croatia

09/03/2018

Seoul (September 3, 2018) - Korean Air celebrated its inaugural flight from Seoul, South Korea to Zagreb, Croatia on September 1, marking the first regular service connecting Croatia and Far East Asia directly.

The airline's maiden flight KE919 from Seoul, which took 11 hours and 40 minutes, was welcomed with a water cannon salute upon landing at Zagreb (Franjo Tuđman) International Airport on Saturday. An inaugural flight ceremony was held at Zagreb Airport, with government and industry officials, Mr. Park Won-sup, Korean Ambassador to Croatia, Mr. Damir Kušen, the newly appointed Croatian Ambassador to Korea, Ms. Olivera Šarić, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Ms. Martina Bienenfeld, director of Touristic Board of Zagreb, Mr. Jacques Feron, CEO of the Zagreb International Airport attended.

'We are delighted to launch our first regular service to Croatia, the fast-growing country in tourism in South East Europe,' said Mr. Byung-Ryool Park, Korean Air's Managing Vice President for Europe. 'Taking this opportunity, Korean Air will support in reinforcing trade and tourism relations between Croatia and Korea.'

Mr. Jacques Feron, CEO of the Zagreb International Airport said 'We are extremely proud that our efforts in connecting Zagreb with Asia all year round and in continually enriching the overall offer of flights show results. Almost half a million South Korea's tourists visited Croatia last year and therefore we believe that this line will strongly contribute to the continued positive results recorded at Franjo Tuđman Airport, as well to the tourist results and the image of Zagreb.'

Korean Air commenced the three-times weekly non-stop service between Incheon and Zagreb, utilizing Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The flight departs Incheon, Seoul at 11:00, arriving in Zagreb at 15:45. It then departs Zagreb at 17:20, arriving back in Incheon at 11:30 the next day. The airline's new service provides a convenient schedule for travel between Seoul and Zagreb. Those passengers arriving in Seoul and wishing to travel onwards enjoy easy connections at Incheon International Airport, with access to a wide range of destinations in Asia and Oceania for both business and leisure travel.

With the addition of the new route, Korean Air will operate international flights to 112 cities in 43 countries.

Flight Schedules (*All Times Local)

Route Flight Number Departure Arrival Aircraft Days of Operation
Incheon - Zagreb
 KE919 11:05 15:45 A330-200 Tue, Thu, Sat
Zagreb - Incheon KE920 17:20 11:30+1 A330-220 Tue, Thu, Sat

Disclaimer

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:01:03 UTC
