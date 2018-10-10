Log in
Korean Air Lines : Hosts the 62nd AAPA Assembly of Presidents in Jeju New

10/10/2018 | 07:33am CEST

Seoul (October 10, 2018) - Korean Air will host the 62nd Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Assembly of Presidents in Jeju, Korea on 18-19 October 2018.

CEOs of 15 AAPA member airlines will gather in Jeju for the first time in 15 years, since Korean Air hosted the 2003 Assembly of Presidents in the island.

Nearly 250 industry leaders will attend the event, including CEOs of AAPA member carriers, delegates from government officials, regulators, and aircraft & engine manufacturers.

The Assembly of Presidents is a unique platform to bring Asia Pacific airlines leaders together for a stronger partnership, share diverse thoughts on business challenges, and address issues that threaten the sustainable growth of the regional aviation industry.

Discussions during the Assembly will cover various topics, including flight safety and security, cybersecurity threats, aviation infrastructure, environment sustainability, and regulatory issues. The resolutions will be announced at the official press conference on 19 October.

Established in 1966, AAPA speaks on behalf of Asia Pacific air carriers and engages with governments and regulatory agencies, airport authorities and other organizations to contribute to the development of the industry. Asia Pacific airlines and the industry stakeholders discuss outstanding issues and enhance the partnership at the AAPA annual Assembly of Presidents.

The 62nd Assembly of Presidents provides an opportunity for Korean Air to prove its leadership, as the chair of AAPA for 2018, by hosting the event successfully at the company owned KAL Hotel in Jeju.

The Korean tourism industry will also benefit from the event, as major aviation industry leaders are expected to visit Korea and enjoy the country's most popular tourist destination for scenic beauty and well-developed infrastructure.

Disclaimer

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 05:32:07 UTC
