Korean Air Lines : Notice of SKYPASS partnership change – Marriott, Starwood, Ritz-Carlton Hotel New

On August 18, 2018, Starwood and Ritz-Carlton Hotel integrated with Marriott Rewards loyalty program. Please refer to below updates:
SKYPASS mileage accrual program
Mileages are accrued only when both SKYPASS and Marriott Reward accounts' names are matched. (Both membership enrollment required)
Accrual
▪ 1~2 mile(s) awarded for each USD ($ 1) spent on 'Room rate only' or 'All qualifying charge including Room rate'
▪ Accrual rate and criteria for crediting SKYPASS mileage are different among hotel brands
Rewarding Event
▪ 1 mile for each USD ($ 1), Max 20,000 mile per event
▪ At least 10 room nights on a single night or catered only events at certain participating
hotels
Point Transfer
▪ Marriott Rewards 3 Points can be converted as 1 SKYPASS mile
