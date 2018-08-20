Korean Air Lines : Notice of SKYPASS partnership change – Marriott, Starwood, Ritz-Carlton Hotel New

Log in
Korean Air Lines : Notice of SKYPASS partnership change – Marriott, Starwood, Ritz-Carlton Hotel

08/20/2018 | 09:41am CEST

On August 18, 2018, Starwood and Ritz-Carlton Hotel integrated with Marriott Rewards loyalty program. Please refer to below updates:

SKYPASS mileage accrual program
Mileages are accrued only when both SKYPASS and Marriott Reward accounts' names are matched. (Both membership enrollment required)

  1. Accrual
    ▪ 1~2 mile(s) awarded for each USD ($ 1) spent on 'Room rate only' or 'All qualifying charge including Room rate'
    ▪ Accrual rate and criteria for crediting SKYPASS mileage are different among hotel brands
  2. Rewarding Event
    ▪ 1 mile for each USD ($ 1), Max 20,000 mile per event
    ▪ At least 10 room nights on a single night or catered only events at certain participating
    hotels
  3. Point Transfer
    ▪ Marriott Rewards 3 Points can be converted as 1 SKYPASS mile

Disclaimer

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 07:40:09 UTC
