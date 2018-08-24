Korean Air Lines : donates computers to schools in Mongolia to bridge the digital divid New

Log in
Korean Air Lines : donates computers to schools in Mongolia to bridge the digital divid

08/24/2018 | 02:22am CEST

Seoul (23 August, 2018) - Korean Air held a donation ceremony today at the National Centre for Lifelong Education in Baganuur, Mongolia, after providing computers and school supplies to improve the local students' access to Information Communication Technologies (ICT).

According to the airline, the donation is part of Korean Air's bid to bridge the digital divide that local students face in Baganuur, Mongolia, where 'Korean Air Forest' is located. In 2013, Korean Air started supporting local educational institutions in Baganuur, by donating computers to selected public schools each year.

The Baganuur National Centre for Lifelong Education was founded in 1997 to provide local residents with computer education. The ages of students range from 12 to 60. Korean Air donated 20 computers to the centre, and 10 to 10 public kindergartens in Baganuur, providing educational opportunities to Mongolians and improving their access to rapidly advancing technologies.

Korean Air's relationship with the region goes back to 2004, when the airline began planting trees. A section of the barren Mongolian desert has now turned into a 44ha (440,000m2) forest with around 120,000 trees. The Korean Air forest symbolizes the friendly relations between South Korea and Mongolia.

Korean Air employees actively participate in volunteer work for the local community. Employees at Korean Air Ulaanbaatar office visit an orphanage in Baganuur every year to deliver donations, and Inha University Hospital of Hanjin Group has been participating in medical volunteer work for the underprivileged in Mongolia.

As a leading global carrier, Korean Air will continuously support global volunteer activities in order to perform its corporate social responsibility as part of company's initiatives to give back to society.

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 00:21:14 UTC
