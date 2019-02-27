Log in
Korean Best Products of Small Businesses x YouTuber Collaboration

02/27/2019 | 12:33am EST

‘MAKESTAR’ (https://www.makestar.co/?locale=en), the world’s first crowdfunding E-commerce company specializing in Korean Wave contents (Hallyu), is organizing a joint project between Korean best small & medium enterprises and renowned Korean YouTube creators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006318/en/

Best Products of Small Businesses X YouTuber Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

Best Products of Small Businesses X YouTuber Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this project, professional YouTube creators share personal product reviews and demonstrate excellent qualities of each product, including ‘Mineral Water Daily Skincare Mask Pack – SPA CARE MINERAL MASK PACK’, ‘FINDEN SKINBEBE SKIN CARE products with the Know-How of Northern European Mothers’, ‘MYPINPLUS – Microphone for One-person Creator in the World’, ‘BODYGUARD CERAMIC COAT / GLASS GUARD – All-in-One Vehicle Maintenance Set for My Valuable Car’.

The event can be found at MAKESTAR website (https://www.makestar.co/projects/md_techcode_01/?locale=en) and will be held until the end of February.


