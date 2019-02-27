Korean Best Products of Small Businesses x YouTuber Collaboration

‘MAKESTAR’ (https://www.makestar.co/?locale=en),
the world’s first crowdfunding E-commerce company specializing in Korean
Wave contents (Hallyu), is organizing a joint project between Korean
best small & medium enterprises and renowned Korean YouTube creators.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006318/en/
Best Products of Small Businesses X YouTuber Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)
In this project, professional YouTube creators share personal product
reviews and demonstrate excellent qualities of each product, including
‘Mineral Water Daily Skincare Mask Pack – SPA CARE MINERAL MASK PACK’,
‘FINDEN SKINBEBE SKIN CARE products with the Know-How of Northern
European Mothers’, ‘MYPINPLUS – Microphone for One-person Creator in the
World’, ‘BODYGUARD CERAMIC COAT / GLASS GUARD – All-in-One Vehicle
Maintenance Set for My Valuable Car’.
The event can be found at MAKESTAR website (https://www.makestar.co/projects/md_techcode_01/?locale=en)
and will be held until the end of February.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006318/en/