Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korean Cosmetic Brand PETITCOMO Launches Bling Bling Light Up Masks for Summer Skin Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 12:45am EDT

PETITCOMO, a Korean cosmetic brand, has launched two types of Bling Bling Light Up Masks which contain EWG green grade natural ingredients.

These new sheet masks, Ampoule Mask Black Edition and Aqua Mask White Edition, infuse elasticity and vividness into skins affected by hot weather. They are also effective for improving skin tone.

Ampoule Mask Black Edition contains a variety of ingredients such as propolis extract, royal jelly extract, lavender oil, and orange peel oil which are great for skin nourishment and elasticity improvement. Meanwhile, Aqua Mask White Edition soothes heat-affected skins by infusing a rich and comfort watery feeling with its ingredients including Lactobacillus fermentum, purslane extract, and chamomile oil.

The masks’ triple-layer-embossing Bella soft sheets are made of bamboo which enables high adherence and low irritation to the skin.

“These mask products are made by the renowned cosmetic brand, featuring high-quality natural ingredients and advanced technology. Users will recognize its moisturizing effects immediately after using this product. The products also make their makeup more effective,” said an official from AMAX HOLDINGS, a manufacturer of PETITCOMO. “We are preparing to launch a variety of new lineup consistently.”

AMAX HOLDINGS has gained much attention with its stage-by-stage skincare program ACOLAB Miracle System Total Solution, which allows consumers to manage their skin themselves at home like an expert from a professional aesthetic shop at low cost.

ACOLAB Miracle System Total Solution is composed of several stages from peeling gel, MTS to soothing recovery cream care.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:08aMCKAY SECURITIES : Annual general meeting - voting results
PU
02:08aRYANAIR : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02:06aCRISPR Researchers to Benefit from COBO Technologies and SCIEX Partnership
BU
02:05aPOLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Fodina)
EQ
02:02aING GROEP : Five things about palm oil
PU
02:02aING GROEP : reaction to NCP notification on palm oil
PU
02:01aVICTORIA PARK PREF : Change in Victoria Park's management team
AQ
02:01aOKEA : ABB and OKEA to accelerate value creation using innovative business models
AQ
02:01aSTORYTEL PUBL : exceeds forecast for Q2 2019
AQ
02:01aNESTE : to divest its fuel retail business in Russia and sell it to PJSC Tatneft
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50% --..
2SK HYNIX INC : Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
3AT&T : AT&T : TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
4ACACIA MINING : ACACIA MINING : North Mara Reserves & Resources Statement Update
5JUST EAT : JUST EAT : BEST OF THE BROKERS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About