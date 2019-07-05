Korean Cosmetic Brand PETITCOMO Launches Bling Bling Light Up Masks for Summer Skin Treatment

PETITCOMO, a Korean cosmetic brand, has launched two types of Bling Bling Light Up Masks which contain EWG green grade natural ingredients.

These new sheet masks, Ampoule Mask Black Edition and Aqua Mask White Edition, infuse elasticity and vividness into skins affected by hot weather. They are also effective for improving skin tone.

Ampoule Mask Black Edition contains a variety of ingredients such as propolis extract, royal jelly extract, lavender oil, and orange peel oil which are great for skin nourishment and elasticity improvement. Meanwhile, Aqua Mask White Edition soothes heat-affected skins by infusing a rich and comfort watery feeling with its ingredients including Lactobacillus fermentum, purslane extract, and chamomile oil.

The masks’ triple-layer-embossing Bella soft sheets are made of bamboo which enables high adherence and low irritation to the skin.

“These mask products are made by the renowned cosmetic brand, featuring high-quality natural ingredients and advanced technology. Users will recognize its moisturizing effects immediately after using this product. The products also make their makeup more effective,” said an official from AMAX HOLDINGS, a manufacturer of PETITCOMO. “We are preparing to launch a variety of new lineup consistently.”

AMAX HOLDINGS has gained much attention with its stage-by-stage skincare program ACOLAB Miracle System Total Solution, which allows consumers to manage their skin themselves at home like an expert from a professional aesthetic shop at low cost.

ACOLAB Miracle System Total Solution is composed of several stages from peeling gel, MTS to soothing recovery cream care.

