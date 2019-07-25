Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korean Food Manufacturer JEJUMAMI Launches Snacks for Kids from Clean Jeju

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

- Hokkeullak Chips, grain snacks made by mothers in Jeju

To parents who are looking for healthy and reliable foods for their children, JEJUMAMI offers Hokkeullak Chips, grain snacks made by mothers in Jeju, South Korea.

JEJUMAMI's signature Hokkeullak Chips are puffed grain food snacks made of black barleys from Jeju. It contains Jeju black barley, sun-dried sea salt, and enzyme-treated stevia. Enzyme-treated stevia is a natural sweetener featuring a healthy sweetness with low calories. It can also stabilize blood sugar, making it a good sugar substitute for people with diabetes or on a diet.

The chips do not just provide a great texture and taste but a visual delight with its horse- and hareubang (Jeju's stone statue) -like figure.

The chips are sold in Innisfree Green Cafe, Jeju Air's Air Cafe, Caffe Bene, Hyatt Regency Jeju, and Ramada Plaza Jeju. They can also be purchased at online shopping malls such as Market Kurly and Coupang.

The product was selected as Top 10 Must Buy In Jeju 2017 and awarded a grand prize from Korean Processed Rice Food and Traditional Liquor Festival 2018.

JEJUMAMI's other products, such as Jejubabsim Scorched Rice and Jejubabsang (Jeju local food table) Nutritious Rice, include a variety of foods made by ingredients from Jeju.

"I developed Hokkeullak Chips as a mother who is eager to provide children with healthy food only," said Kim Jeong-ok, a president of JEJUMAMI. "JEJUMAMI means 'magical rice from Jeju' and we will develop processed rice foods made of Jeju's healthy local ingredients to live up to the name."


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:31pBillionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
GL
11:30pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Section 708A Cleansing Statement - Issue of 21.8M Shares
PU
11:30pSTRIKE RESOURCES : June 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
11:25pJSL : Material Fact - Movida Offering
PU
11:08pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:06pCHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT : may give big asset management firms nod for M&As of smaller banks - sources
RE
11:00pMETCASH : 26 July 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10:54pAARP OHIO : Statement on Strong Bipartisan Senate Finance Committee Vote for the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019
PR
10:46pALPHABET : Australian regulator to get unit specializing in tech companies
RE
10:46pAustralia to set up antitrust office to police Facebook, Google
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
3Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
5BAYER AG : BAYER : In Roundup case, U.S. judge cuts $2 billion verdict against Bayer to $86 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group