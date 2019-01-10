Korean Health Food Distribution Brand Nature Food Distributes ‘Chong Kun Dang 6-year-old Red Ginseng Gold' Abroad

Ewha
Company said its food brand, Nature Food, will begin an
international distribution of health food product, ‘Chong Kun Dang
6-year-old Red Ginseng Gold.’
Red ginseng has many medicinal effects including immunity enhancement,
fatigue relief, memory recovery, blood circulation improvement and
antioxidant properties. These benefits stem from a harmony of saponin,
red ginseng polysaccharide, amino sugar and minerals. Saponin is
generated during the process of steaming and drying ginseng to turn it
into red ginseng. Among many kinds of red ginseng, six-year-old ones are
said to be the richest source of saponin and nutrients.
"Six-year-old Red Ginseng Gold is one of the best gifts to seniors,"
chief executive of Ewha Company said. "It tastes less bitter and milder
than other red ginseng products, so it can be eaten by men and women of
all ages, not to mention old and middle-aged people."
Ewha Company is a distributor delivering organic produce and fresh foods
directly from farms. Under the slogan of "We provide supreme service,"
the company sells agro-fishery products of the season, home style side
dishes, health foods and snacks to smart stores, shopping malls and
marts and through social commerce. It also provides one-stop services
about merchandising, sales analysis and customer analysis.
