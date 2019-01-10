Ewha Company said its food brand, Nature Food, will begin an international distribution of health food product, ‘Chong Kun Dang 6-year-old Red Ginseng Gold.’

Chong Kun Dang 6-year-old Red Ginseng Gold. Korean Health Food Distribution Brand Nature Food distributes 'Chong Kun Dang 6-year-old Red Ginseng Gold' Abroad. (Photo: Business Wire)

Red ginseng has many medicinal effects including immunity enhancement, fatigue relief, memory recovery, blood circulation improvement and antioxidant properties. These benefits stem from a harmony of saponin, red ginseng polysaccharide, amino sugar and minerals. Saponin is generated during the process of steaming and drying ginseng to turn it into red ginseng. Among many kinds of red ginseng, six-year-old ones are said to be the richest source of saponin and nutrients.

"Six-year-old Red Ginseng Gold is one of the best gifts to seniors," chief executive of Ewha Company said. "It tastes less bitter and milder than other red ginseng products, so it can be eaten by men and women of all ages, not to mention old and middle-aged people."

Ewha Company is a distributor delivering organic produce and fresh foods directly from farms. Under the slogan of "We provide supreme service," the company sells agro-fishery products of the season, home style side dishes, health foods and snacks to smart stores, shopping malls and marts and through social commerce. It also provides one-stop services about merchandising, sales analysis and customer analysis.

More information on Nature Food is available at https://smartstore.naver.com/ifoodmall or https://www.facebook.com/NaturefoodKorea.

