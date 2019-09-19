Log in
Korean Startup Companies? You've Never Heard of These Ones

09/19/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is bringing South Korean Startup companies to Disrupt SF 2019 for expansion and potential investment opportunities with Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA). Disrupt SF is known for its organic networking and highly diverse speakers to provide extraordinary experience for attendees. There will be diverse early-stage startups showcasing their products and technologies.

Disrupt SF 2019 takes place on October 2-4 for 3 days. Disrupt SF is the world’s biggest and most impactful tech startup conference. This year, we’re upping the stakes even more. Taking place in Moscone North Hall, Disrupt SF will feature the biggest names in tech including Marc Benioff CEO of Salesforce, James Park CEO of Fitbit, and Ali Rowghani CEO of Y Combinator.

The twenty five participating Korean startups are: QueryPie (The cross-platform IDE for databases: https://www.querypie.com/), Lingo (Voice and data solutions: http://www.orfeosound.com/), Olive Union (hearing impairment: https://www.oliveunion.com/en/), Zconverter (Cloud Migration SaaS: https://www.zconverter.com/), Sketchon (Temporary Tatoo device: https://sketchon.me/), YouVR (VR Solution: http://global.youvr.io/), Napal (Interior Speaker System: https://thenapal.com/en/), cfArtifriends (Blockchain: https://artifriends.com/), Miragesoft (Immersive VR Content: http://miragesoft.co.kr/), Purespace (Food freshness innovation: https://www.purespace.io/eng), Petpurse (AIoT wearable device for Pet: http://rwave.co.kr/), GoQba Technology (Health Management Platform based AI: http://www.goqba.com/), SOS Lab (LiDAR for self-driving cars: http://soslab.co/en/home-en/), Wellscare (Smart healthcare device: http://www.wellscare.kr/), Kineticlab (Motion sensing technology using wearables and 3D camera: http://www.kineticlab.co.kr), BCD enc (VR drone that can take 4K video with VR gimbal), Tels (Video conference: http://tels.co.kr), SMTEK (IoT Monitoring System: http://www.smtek.co.kr/), Talking Star (AI language learning platform: http://www.talkingstar.co.kr), Seohyun Life (fine dust measuring instrument), Zetabank (Robot: http://zetabank.co.kr/), Virtual Lab (Web-based Material Situation Platform: http://www.virtuallab.co.kr/en/), Cartech (Carbon Fiber: http://catack-h.com/), Enterphin (Integrated Development Environment: https://enterphin.com/), Melixir (Vegan cosmetics: https://www.melixir.me). You will be able to find more information about these companies in the Korean Pavilion which is located in DE1-7, DD1-7, EE1-6, ED1-6.

Not only are there Korean startup companies, but also Disrupt SF 2019 will be composed of exhibition booths called Startup Alley. It is the heart of Disrupt SF where over 1,000 pre-series A startups and sponsors will be showcasing their latest tech products, platforms and services. Next, Startup Battlefield brings the world’s top early stage startups together on one stage to compete for equity free prize money, and the attention of media and investors worldwide. Participation is free and winners receive $100,000 and $50,000 at Disrupt SF and Disrupt Berlin respectively. Finally, Crunch Match takes out the guesswork of meeting the people you want to meet, and eliminates the hassle of finding semi-private conversation areas at a big conference where you don’t have to shout to be heard. Therefore, Disrupt SF 2019 will be a great opportunity for both investors and founders to connect and grow.


© Business Wire 2019
