Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Korean prosecutors question Samsung heir in succession-related probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 01:27am EDT
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, speaks during a news conference at a company's office building in Seoul

By Hyunjoo Jin

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee was questioned on Tuesday by prosecutors about a controversial 2015 merger and alleged accounting fraud that they said may have helped him advance his succession-planning agenda at the country's top conglomerate.

The questioning brings fresh legal trouble for Lee who is already facing court trial over a charge of bribery aimed at winning support to succeed ailing group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, and which involved former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Prosecutors have been investigating suspected accounting fraud at drug company Samsung Biologics after the Korean financial watchdog complained the firm's value had been inflated by 4.5 trillion won (2.98 billion pounds) in 2015.

They have alleged that Biologics had violated accounting rules to help improve the value of its major owner Cheil Industries, which counted Lee as its top shareholder, Yonhap News Agency, which first reported Lee's questioning, said.

Cheil, Samsung Group's fashion and theme-park operator, merged with de fact group holding company Samsung C&T in a 2015 transaction that enabled Lee to become the top shareholder of Samsung C&T.

The deal was criticised by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management and other investors for favouring family members at the expense of minority shareholders.

The prosecutors' office confirmed Lee was summoned for questioning.

"We today summoned a relevant person with regard to Samsung Group's illegal merger and accounting fraud case," an official at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' office told Reuters.

A spokesman at Samsung Electronics, the conglomerate's biggest company where Lee is vice chairman, declined to comment.

Lee, 51, served a one-year detention over the bribery case until it was suspended in 2018, but the possibility of a tougher sentence has emerged after the Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling on the case last year.

Earlier this month Lee apologised for the bribery scandal and pledged that he would not pass on the company founded by his grandfather to his children. But it has been criticised by governance experts for lacking details.

"There are still a lot of controversies related to his management succession. He will not be able to avoid public criticism," said Park Ju-gun, head of research firm CEO Score.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aChina says banks' bad loans high due to virus, credit risks grow
RE
02:15aGerman Consumer Sentiment Set to Recover Slightly in June -GfK Survey
DJ
02:05aGerman consumer morale improves slightly, job fears remain high - GfK
RE
01:48aSECO/WARWICK S A : Global automotive parts manufacturer deploys CaseMaster Evolution® (CMe) Heat Treat System from SECO/WARWICK
PU
01:37aGerman export hopes recover somewhat in May after 'catastrophic' April
RE
01:34aSingapore's Consumer Prices Fell More Than Expected in April
DJ
01:31aCOVID-19 pandemic hits Aryzta third-quarter revenue
RE
01:27aKorean prosecutors question Samsung heir in succession-related probe
RE
01:26aKorean prosecutors question Samsung heir in succession-related probe
RE
01:21aSingapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
2PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
3PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
4NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX : US company trials coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Daimler to invest in Chinese EV battery maker Farasis' $480 million IPO..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group