Korian: Amendment and Extension of Syndicated Loan

06/17/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Korian Group (Paris:KORI), European expert in care and support services for seniors, announces the signing on 27 May 2019 of an agreement to amend and extend the syndicated loan concluded in July 2016 with partner banks.

This new agreement strengthens the Group's structure and financial flexibility over the long term.

It provides for a rebalancing of Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) now at € 500 million each and extends the maximum maturity by 3 years until 2024, with two one-year extension options for the RCF part.

Korian also benefited from improved financial conditions, notably thanks to a decrease in the margin of 40bp.

In addition, the pool of banks has been strengthened and reflects the Group’s pan-European dimension.

This total facility of one billion euros on more favourable terms reflects the renewed confidence of partner banks to support the Group's future development.

Next publication: 31 July 2019

Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe’s leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-home services.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP


© Business Wire 2019
