Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korian: Change in the Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Korian Group (Paris:KORI), European expert in care and support services for seniors, updates the distribution of its shareholding as of June 28th, 2019.

Evolution of the major shareholders’ stakes and widening of the free float

Ownership

28 June 2019

31 December 2018

Number of shares

% Capital

% voting rights

Number of shares

% Capital

% voting rights

Predica

19,821,453

24.2%

24.2%

19,001,453

23.2%

23.2%

Malakoff Médéric Humanis

6,353,892

7.8%

7.8%

5,203,892

6.3%

6.3%

PSP Investments

5,400,000

6.6%

6.6%

11,100,000

13.5%

13.5%

Korian S.A (Treasury Shares)

38,595

0.05%

0.05%

46,386

0.1%

0.1%

Free Float

50,371,623

61.4%

61.4%

46,624,694

56.9%

56.9%

Total

81,985,563

100.0%

100.0%

81,976,425

100.0%

100.0%

This change comes after the partial sale of the shareholding of the Canadian pension fund, PSP Investments, by way of an accelerated book building1.

This transaction, which reflects PSP's new investment policy, was oversubscribed and carried out in line with the Group's interests with quality institutional investors, allowing Predica, life insurance subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Assurances, and Malakoff Médéric Humanis to increase their participation.

Indeed, these two significant and long-term shareholders together hold almost one third of the capital of Korian. At the same time, the free float has widened and will increase the liquidity of the stock.

In a press release, PSP Investments underlined its confidence in Korian’s strategy and long-term outlook.

This capital allocation does not take into account the option for the payment of the dividend in shares.

Next publication: 31 July 2019

Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe’s leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-home services.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 « Accelerated Book Building » announced on June 20, 2019 at a price of €32.87 euros per share, i.e a discount of 5% compared to the closing price at the same date. PSP Investments sold 5,700,000 Korian shares, representing 7.0% of the Company's share capital. PSP Investments has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period of its outstanding participation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:03pDEUTSCHE BANK : 2019 Deutsche Bank Awards for Creative Entrepreneurs announced
PU
12:03pMIDDLEBY : Scott Heim Named President of Middleby Ventless Solutions
PU
12:03pTARGET : How Our Faith Networks Help Create a More Inclusive Target
PU
12:03pEmerald Health Bioceuticals Launches Hero Program, Supporting First Responders and Military Personnel
GL
12:02pSpeech Synthesis to Test Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Voice Mail (VM) Systems
GL
12:01pBONDUELLE : - Statement of repurchase of shares
AQ
12:01pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Names Davide Grasso Chief Operating Officer of Maserati; Harald Wester Appointed Executive Chairman of Maserati, Expands CTO Responsibilities
AQ
12:01pEGIDE : reinforces its collaboration with Lynred
AQ
12:01pCOMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE : Bigben a été retenu par Euronext pour intégrer son nouveau label European Rising Tech
GL
12:01pMEDIAWAN : Announces the Evolution of Its Share Capital Pursuant a Conversion of Warrants
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About