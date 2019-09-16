Korian : Launches Oriane, an Innovative Offer That Reshapes Home Care Services for Seniors

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the expert in care and support services for seniors, continues to diversify its offer as an integrated operator of solutions for people who have lost self-sufficiency. One year on from the creation of Korian Solutions, its integrated digital agency, the Group is entering a new dimension. Today sees the launch of Oriane, a comprehensive home-care services solution building on the expertise of Petits-fils, which joined Korian in November 2018. Oriane combines all the potential of a digital platform and personal visits from professionals who provide support and care for the assisted person, while keeping loved ones and carers closely involved too.

“Oriane is the first and only offer of its kind on the market. All of Korian’s experience, with the support of the Korian Solutions teams, has been invested in Oriane. Our ambition is to rethink home care by making everyday life easier for people who have lost self-sufficiency and who wish to remain in their homes, and for their families. We are fully committed to the current political drive to develop the home care services offering within a pathway approach. We expect 1,000 clients in the first year,” says Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of the Korian Group.

Oriane offers four types of services, under a single brand name and in a very straightforward way, to help people live at home safely and with peace of mind.

A digital platform makes it easy for the assisted person, their carers, healthcare professionals and Oriane’s teams to work together on a daily basis. All these services, accessible via Oriane.fr, are already available in the cities covered by Petits-fils agencies located in Paris, the Yvelines and the Hauts-de-Seine. They will be available by the end of 2019 in all cities covered by the Petits-fils network.

Everyday life: support for everyday life (housework, meals, help with getting up and going to bed, etc.), is provided by a qualified care worker with at least three years’ experience, with each client visited by the same person every day.

Health monitoring for ageing well: as part of a strategy of prevention and proximity, a nurse visits the home to carry out an initial assessment (degree of dependency, mobility, the ergonomics of the home, etc.), with follow-up assessments every six months.

A health adviser, who is also a nurse, then provides the person with individual health monitoring via a weekly to fortnightly telephone call. This adviser is a key link in the process, working closely with the healthcare professionals and the care worker looking after the assisted person. The adviser keeps the medical file updated in the secure space on the website with the reports on their telephone calls, and plays a role in prevention by passing on any concerns as necessary to the GP and the family (such as falls, loss of faculties, changes in mood, weight loss or gain, etc.).

The adviser is readily available to the person and to their family, and manages specific requests such as organising transport to medical appointments.

Safety and peace of mind: based on the home nurse’s assessment, the home is adapted and equipped to meet the person’s needs such that autonomy is increased and falls are prevented, for example by installing grab bars and a bath seat, fixing carpets and rugs to the floor, putting specific lighting in the bedroom, and so on. Remote assistance systems are also put in place to manage the risks of fires and falls (alarm button, fall detection bracelet, smoke detector).

Special moments1: personalised services are available to brighten up the day and provide enjoyment, such as having a hairdresser or manicurist come to the home, having meals delivered, sending birthday presents to friends and family, planning a cultural outing, and more.

Subscription to the services is easy via the digital platform, developed together with the start-up Move in Med, while families can check that the services are operating as they should via a mobile app. Most importantly, this incorporates a shared health record, a first in the home care sector. The file holds all of the patient’s healthcare data in one place (conditions, treatments, etc.), together with reports on the regular assessments and monitoring carried out by the health adviser, and the schedule of medical appointments. The healthcare professionals monitoring the person, and in particular the GP, hospital doctor or private nurse, can access the secure platform at any time, share information between themselves, as well as seamlessly keep track of their patient’s healthcare pathway.

The Korian Domiciles business unit, led by Olivier Lebouché, was created in November 2018. It incorporates the Petits-fils home care network, which has grown from 64 agencies when it joined Korian in November 2018 to close to 100 agencies currently, as well as the new Oriane offer. Korian’s home care service segment is expected to care for more than 15,000 clients in France by 2023.

Korian Solutions, the digital agency supporting the digital transformation of all of the Group’s entities in France, was involved in the development of Oriane and in selecting the trusted partners it brings together.

“Oriane brings together complementary services in daily care, home safety, health monitoring and bespoke services, to meet the specific needs of people who are isolated and experiencing a greater or lesser degree of frailty. Its digital interfaces enable healthcare professionals to easily participate in the home care pathway, and to support carers. We will deploy the service throughout France, wherever Petits-fils, our premium home care network, is present, with 1,000 clients targeted for the first year of operations,” explains Korian Domiciles CEO, Olivier Lebouché.

1Special moments: offer available in January 2020

