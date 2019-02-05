Korian: Performance in 2018 above Guidance

Regulatory News:
Korian (Paris:KORI):
ANNUAL REVENUE AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 1
|
In € millions
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
Reported
|
|
Organic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change2
|
France
|
|
1,583
|
|
1,644
|
|
3.9%
|
|
2.7%
|
as a % of revenue
|
|
50.5%
|
|
49.3%
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
1,552
|
|
1,692
|
|
9.0%
|
|
3.3%
|
as a % of revenue
|
|
49.5%
|
|
50.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
882
|
|
913
|
|
3.5%
|
|
3.7%
|
Belgium
|
|
363
|
|
436
|
|
20.3%
|
|
3.7%
|
Italy
|
|
307
|
|
343
|
|
11.8%
|
|
1.7%
|
Group Total
|
|
3,135
|
|
3,336
|
|
6.4%
|
|
3.0%
Consolidated revenue up 7.6% in the fourth quarter,
of
which +3.3% was organic growth
Consolidated revenue totalled €863 million in Q4 2018, up 7.6% compared
to the previous year. This momentum is driven, on one hand, by an
acceleration in organic growth to +3.3%, that is largely due to the
effects of the recovery plan in France. On the other hand, it is the
result of the active strategy of bolt-on acquisitions the Group has
pursued throughout the year to strengthen its local presence and to
diversify its offer for seniors and vulnerable persons through
independent care paths.
Acceleration of growth momentum in France
Revenue in France totalled €416 million, up 4.6% due to the acceleration
of organic growth (+3.2%) and the contribution of the acquisitions
carried out in 2018 (Ages & Vie, Fontdivina and Clinidom).
France Senior division (which includes the various medico-social
activities) benefited from healthy average daily rates, driven by the
diversification of a comprehensive service offer and the refurbishment
program started in 2017.
France Healthcare division (which includes the various healthcare
activities) benefited from the policy implemented by the Group over the
last two years to specialise and reposition its clinics. Revenue growth
momentum was driven by an improved case mix. It has also benefited from
the expansion of outpatient activities, which are now offered in half of
the facilities, and from the development of hospitality services, in
particular the expanded offer of private rooms.
Strong revenue growth internationally
In the other three countries Group revenue increased by +10.6% due to
solid organic growth (+3.3%) and the successful bolt-on acquisition
policy.
German activities posted growth of +3.3% in the quarter, driven by good
business performance on existing portfolio, care mix active management
(the facilities’ pricing policy)and the ramp-up of facilities opened
over the last eighteen months, completed by the relaunch of bolt-on
acquisition strategy in the third quarter. This performance takes into
account the restructuring of the bed portfolio required by the new
regulatory framework that came into force in 2018.
In Belgium, the growth momentum accelerated further over the period,
with growth reaching +27.3%, of which +4.2% was organic growth. This
performance reflects the dynamic growth strategy implemented in 2017 and
2018 with the acquisition of a third portfolio of 21 facilities from
Senior Assist on 1 September, after the 2 portfolios of 8 facilities
each in 2017.
With revenue up 11.0%, Italy confirmed strong growth acceleration. The
Group benefited from acquisitions carried out since the beginning of the
year in order to build local geriatric centres combining primary care,
rehabilitation and long-term care.
Annual revenue up 6.4%, above guidance
Full-year revenue for 2018 totalled €3,336 million, compared to €3,135
million in 2017, up 6.4% reflecting a sharp acceleration compared to
2017. Organic growth totalled +3.0%, compared to +2.4% in 2017,
including +3.3% from international operations and +2.7% in France.
Consolidating network and expanding care path
offer
Throughout 2018, Korian has been continuing its active local development
strategy, combining the deployment of complementary capabilities, active
management of existing facilities and bolt-on acquisitions, with 10
transactions completed over the year. In total, the Group expanded its
portfolio by 3,100 beds over the period, increasing the number of
facilities operated to 803 with a total of 78,000 beds.
In 2018, the Group also experienced an acceleration in its
diversification offers to complement its traditional activities, such as
assisted living facilities and shared housing for seniors, in particular
through the acquisition of Ages & Vie in France. The Group accelerated
its development in home care and home services by acquiring specialised
networks, such as Clinidom (a hospital home care network specialising in
oncology), PflegeExperten (an intensive home care network in Bavaria)
and Petits-Fils (a franchise network specialising in support for seniors
at home). This diversification, together with the digital partnerships
developed through Korian Solutions, the Group’s new digital agency, will
make it possible to offer modular support solutions that can be tailored
to meet patients’ exact needs.
Modernisation of facilities in France and
ramp-up of the development program
Business in France benefited from the initial impacts of the growth
acceleration plan launched two years ago. A first set of reconfiguration
and modernisation projects involving 40 facilities, long-term care
nursing homes and specialised clinics, was completed in 2018.
Development and financing partnerships focused on new buildings will
support this growth dynamic in 2019. For example, of the 15 projects
within the scope of the partnership agreement signed with Icade in 2017,
4 are already underway, and the first projects are expected to be
commissioned in 2019. In addition, a development contract has just been
signed for the first of the 7 projects in the scope of the partnership
with CAREIT and Primonial REIM in September 2018.
Outlook
Based on the growth momentum witnessed over the year and as a result of
strict control of operating costs, the 2018 EBITDA margin is expected to
reach 14.3%, above guidance of 14%.
In 2019, the Group anticipates a further acceleration in revenue growth,
particularly due to the contribution of the acquisitions carried out in
late 2018 and early 2019. In January 2019, the Group announced that
Korian would begin operations in Spain, as well as bolt-on acquisitions
in France and Germany, the Omega Group, a specialist in care for the
very old, located in the Southwest and Schauinsland, that operates 6
long-term care nursing homes in Baden-Württemberg.
Next event: 14 March 2019 after the close of trading
2018 annual results
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly,
manages Europe’s leading network of long-term care nursing homes,
specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and home care and
hospital home care services, with a total of 803 facilities. The Group
currently operates in five countries (France, Germany, Belgium, Italy
and Spain), provides services to 300,000 patients and residents, and
employs over 50,000 persons.
For more information, please visit our website: www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November
2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care,
CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA –
Bloomberg: KORI.FP
APPENDIX
4th QUARTER REVENUE3
|
In € millions
|
|
4th quarter
|
|
Reported
|
|
Organic
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
change
|
|
change4
|
France
|
|
398
|
|
416
|
|
4.6%
|
|
3.2%
|
as a % of revenue
|
|
49.7%
|
|
48.3%
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
404
|
|
447
|
|
10.6%
|
|
3.3%
|
as a % of revenue
|
|
50.3%
|
|
51.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
225
|
|
233
|
|
3.3%
|
|
3.4%
|
Belgium
|
|
97
|
|
123
|
|
27.3%
|
|
4.2%
|
Italy
|
|
82
|
|
91
|
|
11.0%
|
|
1.9%
|
Group Total
|
|
802
|
|
863
|
|
7.6%
|
|
3.3%
1 Revenue and other income
2 Organic revenue
growth includes: a) year-on-year change in revenue (year “N” vs. year
“N-1”) of existing facilities; b) revenue generated in year “N” by
facilities created in year “N” or year “N-1”; c) the change in revenue
(year “N” vs. year “N-1”) of facilities that were restructured or
expanded in year “N” or year “N-1”; and d) the change in revenue, in
year “N” compared to the equivalent period in year “N-1”, of facilities
recently acquired.
3 Revenue and other income
4
Organic revenue growth includes: a) year-on-year change in revenue
(year “N” vs. year “N-1”) of existing facilities; b) revenue generated
in year “N” by facilities created in year “N” or year “N-1”; c) the
change in revenue (year “N” vs. year “N-1”) of facilities that were
restructured or expanded in year “N” or year “N-1”; and d) the change in
revenue, in year “N” compared to the equivalent period in year “N-1”, of
facilities recently acquired.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005736/en/