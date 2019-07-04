Korian: Semi-annual report of the liquidity contract between Korian and Natixis Oddo BHF

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed with Natixis Oddo BHF on KORIAN (Paris:KORI) shares, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of 30 June 2019:

- 38,595 shares

- € 3,549,901.55

It is reminded that when signing the contract, the following assets appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

- 21,394 shares

- € 3,929,067.95

Over the period from 1st January 2019 to 30 June 2019, were executed:

- 2,876 purchase transactions

- 2,788 sales transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

- 531,169 shares and €18,042,738.00 on purchase

- 538,960 shares and €18,423,864.82 on sale

Next publication: 31 July 2019

Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe’s leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-home services.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

