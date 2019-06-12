Korian : Strengthens Its Spanish Platform by Acquiring Grupo 5'S Nursing Homes Activities

Regulatory News:
Korian Group (Paris:KORI), European expert in care and support services
for the elderly, announces the acquisition of a portfolio of six nursing
homes on the Balearic Islands from Grupo 5, a care service operator
specialized in the fields of mental health, neurologic rehabilitation
and social care.
One step further to build a strong platform in Spain
This acquisition expands the offering of Seniors, a Spanish company
acquired by Korian early 2019 which operates 7 high-end facilities in
Andalusia and 2 facilities in Valencia , representing a diversified
portfolio of more than 1,300 beds, including nursing homes, assisted
living and day care services.
These 6 additional facilities, located on the island of Mallorca1
care for nearly 700 residents (private and concerted beds2)
and 130 day centre visitors.
ISO 9001 certified, they meet Korian’s quality standards both in terms
of comfort and care. In particular, they rely on experienced
multidisciplinary teams that operate according a people-centered model
to provide personalized and adapted care to the needs while promoting
proximity as well as facilitating connection with families, in line with
Korian’s Positive Care.
All the centres are operating under land concession agreements of 27
years on average, linked with secured concerted bed agreements of the
same duration.
Thanks to this new acquisition, Korian now benefits from a strong
Spanish platform of 15 facilities with c. 2,160 beds and a total
turnover of about €34m, which gives it a presence in three regions in
which equipment needs in terms of elderly care and dependency are
important.
Guillermo Bell, CEO of Grupo 5, stated: " We are delighted to
leave our nursing homes in the care of the Korian Group that benefits
from proven European expertise in this area and has a solid reputation
in providing personalised and continuous care to the elderly. With this
partial divestment, we are focusing on the development of new centres in
the areas of mental health and neurologic rehabilitation.”
Sophie Boissard, CEO of Korian Group added: “We are proud to have
been entrusted the nursing home activities of Grupo 5 that invested
heavily in both quality and care for elderly. We reached a second phase
in building a Spanish platform. Korian will continue to actively pursue
its development in the Spanish market and will take advantage of the
opportunities in the Balearic Islands to expand its historic business
and to develop adjacent activities.”
Next publication: 31 July 2019
Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly,
manages Europe’s leading network of long-term care nursing homes,
specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and
hospital-at-home services.
For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since
November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC
Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA –
Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Locations : Manacor, Inca, Pollença, Sant Joan, Montuïri
and Santa Margalida (Can Picafort).
2 Concerted beds are
subsidised by regional public authorities.
The execution of the transaction is still subject to the approval of
the antitrust authorities in Spain, which is expected in due course.
