Kornit Digital : Introducing Kornit Presto, a Breakthrough in Digital Direct-to-Fabric Printing

0
04/17/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

April 17, 2019 Kornit Digital has announced the introduction of the new Kornit Presto, the only industrial single-step solution for direct-to-fabric printing. The Kornit Presto solution eliminates the need for pre and post treatment of fabric and allows for high-quality printing on an extraordinarily broad variety of fabric types and applications. The Kornit Presto

April 17, 2019

Kornit Digital has announced the introduction of the new Kornit Presto, the only industrial single-step solution for direct-to-fabric printing. The Kornit Presto solution eliminates the need for pre and post treatment of fabric and allows for high-quality printing on an extraordinarily broad variety of fabric types and applications. The Kornit Presto does not consume water in the printing process, making it the most environmentally friendly solution available for direct-to-fabric textile printing today.

The new Kornit Presto comes with the ground-breaking NeoPigment Robusto, the best Pigment-based ink available in the Industry. Implemented into the renowned Kornit NeoPigment™ process, the Robusto provides above industry standard wash and rub results and exceptional color fastness across a wide fabric and application range. The Robusto enjoys faster physical and chemical bonding characteristics, enabling a significantly shorter curing time, while providing industry-leading quality and a wide color gamut. The NeoPigment Robusto ink was developed with sustainability priorities and is ECO PASSPORT and GOTS positive listed.

The Kornit Presto solution suits a wide range of business and application needs in a variety of industry segments, including fast growing segments within the on-demand fashion and home décor markets. It is a highly productive solution, available in multiple configurations and able to print 450 square meters per hour.

Gart Davis, CEO at Spoonflower, the world's first web-based service for custom, on-demand fabric and design creation and a long-time Kornit customer, commented, 'We were thrilled to be able to test the new system and found the Presto to be in a class by itself; it prints beautifully on all kinds of fabrics, in a single-step, with an environmentally friendly dry process, and now at a multiple of productivity. Our partnership with Kornit continues to be fundamental to our mission to make custom fabric accessible to designers, creative individuals and small businesses all over the world. We can't wait to get going.'

Kerry King, Senior Vice President of R&D at Spoonflower, added, 'The unique integration of the pre-treatment step into the printing process enables a level of efficiency that's key to our web-to-print business.'

Omer Kulka, Kornit's VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, also commented, 'Kornit is on a mission to reinvent the textile printing industry with game-changing sustainable technologies for growing market segments. We continue to see demand growth for on-demand production in fashion and home décor. This revolutionary technology is further proof of Kornit's commitment to address the textile industry's most urgent needs.'

The Kornit Presto will be commercially released at ITMA Barcelona (June 20-26, 2019) and initial orders for the system have been received.

Click HERE to set a meeting at ITMA to see the Kornit Presto live.

Disclaimer

Kornit Digital Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 19:42:01 UTC
0
