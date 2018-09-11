Log in
Kosovo beat Faroes to claim first-ever competitive win

09/11/2018 | 12:11am CEST

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo clinched their first-ever win in a competitive international by beating the Faroe Islands 2-0 in the Nations League on Monday.

Two goals in a six-minute spell after halftime by Arber Zeneli and Atdhe Nuhiu earned Kosovo the points in the League D Group 3 match, which was also the first time they had staged a competitive game in Kosovo itself.

Dutch-based Zeneli curled a superb shot into the bottom corner in the 50th minute and Nuhiu, who plays for English second tier side Sheffield Wednesday, doubled their advantage with a deflected effort to spark jubilant scenes at a packed Fadil Vokrr stadium.

Kosovo were admitted as members of UEFA and subsequently FIFA in 2016 following a long campaign during which they faced fierce opposition from Serbia.

They drew one and lost nine of their matches in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and were held 0-0 by Azerbaijan in their opening Nations League match on Friday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

