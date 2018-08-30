Log in
Koss : All-new QZBuds Noise Canceling EarBuds

0
08/30/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbud headphones are designed to cancel-out unwanted, annoying noises allowing listeners to relax and focus on what matters.

The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbud headphones feature a Monitor Mode button that can be activated to allow users to hear what's going on around them so they never have to remove their headphones.

The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbuds also feature an integrated, in-line microphone and remote, enabling users to stay connected and control their device. The remote* enables users to answer/end calls, play/pause music, change songs and much more.

To create the perfect fit, five sets of ear-tip cushions are included with the Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbud headphones. Three of the included ear-tip cushion sets are made from traditional soft-silicone material and come in small, medium and large. Also included are two sets of ear-tip cushions made from form-fitting foam (similar to ear plugs), which are designed for increased comfort over extended listening periods.

The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbud headphones also include a small protective carrying case for travel and easy, compact storage. An airline adapter is included for easy access to airline content (when required).

Disclaimer

Koss Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 19:21:07 UTC
