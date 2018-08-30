Koss : All-new QZBuds Noise Canceling EarBuds

The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbud headphones are designed to cancel-out unwanted, annoying noises allowing listeners to relax and focus on what matters.
The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbud headphones feature a Monitor Mode button that can be activated to allow users to hear what's going on around them so they never have to remove their headphones.
The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbuds also feature an integrated, in-line microphone and remote, enabling users to stay connected and control their device. The remote* enables users to answer/end calls, play/pause music, change songs and much more.
To create the perfect fit, five sets of ear-tip cushions are included with the Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbud headphones. Three of the included ear-tip cushion sets are made from traditional soft-silicone material and come in small, medium and large. Also included are two sets of ear-tip cushions made from form-fitting foam (similar to ear plugs), which are designed for increased comfort over extended listening periods.
The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Earbud headphones also include a small protective carrying case for travel and easy, compact storage. An airline adapter is included for easy access to airline content (when required).
