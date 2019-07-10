Log in
Koss : Yes, Those Were Koss Pro/4AA During the All-Star Game

07/10/2019

You may have spotted a familiar pair headphones featured throughout yesterday's All-Star Game. Those were in-fact the iconic Koss Pro/4AA Over-Ear Headphones.

The Pro/4AA were introduced in 1970 as the first dynamic headphones to deliver true full frequency and high fidelity performance with impressive noise isolating capabilities. They have since remained a staple of studio headphones in the sports, radio and recording industries.

The Pro/4AA is still in production but currently sold out due to it's continued popularity.

Disclaimer

Koss Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:12:04 UTC
