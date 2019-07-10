Koss : Yes, Those Were Koss Pro/4AA During the All-Star Game

You may have spotted a familiar pair headphones featured throughout yesterday's All-Star Game. Those were in-fact the iconic Koss Pro/4AA Over-Ear Headphones.

The Pro/4AA were introduced in 1970 as the first dynamic headphones to deliver true full frequency and high fidelity performance with impressive noise isolating capabilities. They have since remained a staple of studio headphones in the sports, radio and recording industries.

The Pro/4AA is still in production but currently sold out due to it's continued popularity.

Share