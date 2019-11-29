Kotkamills Group Oyj: KOTKAMILLS INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2019

Kotkamills Group Oyj



This is a summary of the January - September 2019 interim report. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.kotkamills.com/company/financials.

KOTKAMILLS INTERIM REPORT

July - September 2019 (7-9/2018)



The Group's revenue of EUR 82,2 million (EUR 82,8 million) decreased by EUR 0,6 million from the same period a year ago following the decreased revenue in Consumer Boards segment.



The Group's EBITDA of EUR 5,7 million (EUR 3,2 million) increased by EUR 2,5 million from the same period a year ago due to lower costs. Compared to the previous quarters the profitability was burdened by the planned maintenance shutdown in August-September.



Consumer Boards segment EBITDA of EUR 3,4 million (EUR 1,5 million) increased EUR 1,9 million from the same period a year ago due to lower production costs.



Industrial Products segment EBITDA of EUR 1,3 million (EUR 0,5 million) increased by EUR 0,8 million compared to the same period a year ago mainly due to higher delivery volumes and lower operating costs.



Operating profit was EUR 1,4 million (EUR -0,9).



January - September 2019 (1-9/2018)



The Group's revenue of EUR 258,8 million (EUR 268,3 million) decreased by EUR 9,5 million from the same period a year ago due to decreased sales volumes in both Consumer Boards and Industrial Products segments.



The Group EBITDA of EUR 18,0 million (EUR 15,5 million) increased EUR 2,7 million due to increased sales prices in Consumer Boards segment and decreased operating costs.



Operating profit was EUR 5,4 million (EUR 3,5 million).



Events in July - September 2019



Demand continued on good level overall during the third quarter.

The annual maintenance shutdown took place during August-September.



Delivery volumes in the Consumer Boards segment were lower than a year ago and decreased from previous quarter's level. Sales prices increased slightly from both previous year's and previous quarter's levels.

In the Industrial Products segment, delivery volumes of saturating base kraft were higher than a year ago but decreased from the previous quarter's level. Delivery volumes of wood products were higher than a year ago and decreased from previous quarter's level.



Key figures

(IFRS)



2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 1.7.-30.9. 1.7.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-31.12. Group Total Revenue, EUR million 82,2 82,8 258,8 268,3 353,3 EBITDA, EUR million 5,7 3,2 18,0 15,5 23,2 EBITDA / Revenue (%) 6,9 3,9 6,9 5,8 6,6 Operating profit, EUR million 1,4 -0,9 5,4 3,5 7,1 Operating profit / Revenue (%) 1,8 -1,0 2,1 1,3 2,0 Profit (loss) of the period, EUR million -10,8 Return on equity (%) -33,2 -23,9 -52,4 -32,7 -47,4 Equity ratio (%) 3,5 6,7 3,5 6,7 5,9 Equity ratio, adjusted (%)* 61,9 60,1 61,9 60,1 60,4 *Equity including shareholder loans and the junior term loan

The Group monitors capital by using an adjusted equity ratio based on the financial covenant, which is total equity added with shareholder loan and the junior term loan and divided by total assets (which shall be at least 30% in the end of each reporting period). The Group's policy is to keep the adjusted equity ratio above 30%. There have been no breaches of the financial covenant of adjusted equity ratio in the current period.



Events after reporting date



There have not been any material events after the closing date.



Near-term outlook



Revenue of the fourth quarter in 2019 is estimated to be higher than in the third quarter despite of the typically lower seasonal demand. Profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 is estimated to be higher than the previous quarter's level due to increasing volumes in all segments.



Demand of all business segments is expected to stay on good level, but changes in the global economic situation and geopolitical risks may have weakening impact on demand.



Currency exchange rate changes and possible further increases in raw material prices could adversely impact the Group's profit development.



Kotkamills Group Oyj

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

CFO Petri Hirvonen, tel.+358 40 571 0834, petri.hirvonen@kotkamills.com

