Kotra Industries Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No

Types of corporate proposal ESOS

Details of corporate proposal Employees' Share Option Scheme

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 229,800

Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.6500

Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 145,185,683

Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 149,370.000

Listing Date 18 Feb 2020

2. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No

Types of corporate proposal ESOS

Details of corporate proposal Employees' Share Option Scheme

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 20,000

Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.4000

Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 145,205,683

Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 28,000.000