Kotra Industries Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
|
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
|
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
|
No
|
Types of corporate proposal
|
ESOS
|
Details of corporate proposal
|
Employees' Share Option Scheme
|
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
|
229,800
|
Issue price per share ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.6500
|
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
|
|
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
|
Units
|
145,185,683
|
Issued Share Capital ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 149,370.000
|
Listing Date
|
18 Feb 2020
|
2. Details of Corporate Proposal
|
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
|
No
|
Types of corporate proposal
|
ESOS
|
Details of corporate proposal
|
Employees' Share Option Scheme
|
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
|
20,000
|
Issue price per share ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.4000
|
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
|
|
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
|
Units
|
145,205,683
|
Issued Share Capital ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 28,000.000
|
Listing Date
|
18 Feb 2020
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
KOTRA INDUSTRIES BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
KOTRA
|
Date Announced
|
17 Feb 2020
|
Category
|
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
|
Reference Number
|
ALA-14022020-00010
Disclaimer
Kotra Industries Bhd published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:16:07 UTC