Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kotra Industries Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:18am EST

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares


1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal ESOS
Details of corporate proposal Employees' Share Option Scheme
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 229,800
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.6500
Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 145,185,683
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 149,370.000
Listing Date 18 Feb 2020

2. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal ESOS
Details of corporate proposal Employees' Share Option Scheme
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 20,000
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.4000
Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 145,205,683
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 28,000.000
Listing Date 18 Feb 2020

Announcement Info

Company Name KOTRA INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Stock Name KOTRA
Date Announced 17 Feb 2020
Category Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number ALA-14022020-00010

Disclaimer

Kotra Industries Bhd published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:11aMandatory Notification of Trade - Options
GL
03:11aSKF : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR
03:11aClassical Music Festival Breaks Barriers to Bring Music to the People
GL
02:32aFJORDKRAFT HOLDING ASA : Grant of share options
PU
02:32aALSTOM SA : Statement
GL
02:31aJUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : to buy Merian for initial 370 million pounds in shares
RE
02:31aSKF PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
02:31aBEVCANNA ENTERPRISES : Inks Deal to Distribute Brand Cannabis-Infused Beverages in European Market
AQ
02:31aPOWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : and Inabata & CO Ltd., sign exclusive distribution agreement for the Japanese market
AQ
02:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group