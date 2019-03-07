Kount : CEO Participates in International Monetary Fund's High-Level Advisory Group to Balance Fintech Risk and Opportunities

Kount, a global leader in digital fraud prevention, announced its CEO
Bradley J. Wiskirchen is the only executive from the fraud control
industry engaged in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) High-Level
Advisory Group on Finance and Technology. Following the launch of
the Bali Fintech Agenda, the group held its second
gathering of key stakeholders in financial technology. As the IMF
indicated in a release March 1, the group identified data and
cybersecurity as key areas of focus for technological innovation.
The IMF estimates approximately 1.7 billion adults worldwide don’t have
access to financial services. The Bali
Fintech Agenda outlines 12 policy elements intended to support major
social and economic impacts of empowering this population. This effort
will help IMF member countries harness the benefits and opportunities of
fintech, while at the same time managing the inherent risks as they
rapidly transform the provision of banking services.
Among the 19 members of the Advisory Group are experts and respected
leaders from across finance and technology fields as well as officials
from national authorities and international organizations, lawyers, and
academics. Representatives in the group include Chris Larsen, Executive
Chairman, Ripple.com; Alibaba Digital Economy Institute President Dr.
Long Chen; and Sharon Yang, Deputy Assistant Secretary, International
Financial Markets, US Treasury.
As cyberattacks continue to increase in frequency and sophistication,
the committee recognized a need to address questions regarding data
ownership, use, access, and protection. Wiskirchen has deep expertise in
these areas and previously served as Chairman of the Board for the Salt
Lake City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
By deepening the IMF’s understanding of machine learning and digital
fraud prevention, Wiskirchen hopes his participation in this group will
ultimately support merchants, vendors, banks, and agencies worldwide in
their effort to protect their digital innovation.
“Kount protects the digital innovation of more than 6,500 customers
across 180 countries, and without exception, I see a pervasive focus on
data protection and fraud prevention,” said Wiskirchen. “From new
account creation to account takeover, companies’ vigilance must extend
beyond chargebacks and payment fraud. Protecting and securing their
customers’ and partners’ information is paramount to their success.”
About Kount: Kount’s award-winning digital fraud prevention
solutions are used by 6,500 brands globally, helping them to reach their
digital innovation goals. Kount’s patented technology combines device
fingerprinting, supervised and unsupervised machine learning, a robust
policy and rules engine, self-service analytics, and a web-based
case-management and investigation system. Kount’s solutions stop fraud
and increase revenue for digital businesses, acquiring banks, and
payment service providers. www.kount.com
Wiskirchen is available to discuss fraud detection, prevention, and
digital transformations. To speak to him further or learn more about
Kount, contact Jenny Overell at Finn Partners.
Per the IMF Announcement, the following individuals comprise the
High-Level Advisory Group:
|
•
|
|
Jeremy Allaire, Chief Executive Officer, Circle
|
•
|
|
Dr. Long Chen, President, Alibaba Digital Economy Institute
(formerly Chief Strategy Officer of Ant Financial Services Group)
|
•
|
|
Santiago Fernandez de Lis, Chief Economist of Financial Systems
and Regulation, BBVA
|
•
|
|
Robert Garrison, Managing Director and Chief Information Officer,
Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation
|
•
|
|
Sharon Yang, Deputy Assistant Secretary, International Financial
Markets, US Treasury
|
•
|
|
Erwin Haryono, Head of Fintech Office, Bank Indonesia
|
•
|
|
Chris Larsen, Executive Chairman, Ripple
|
•
|
|
Klaus M. Löber, Head of Oversight Division, Directorate General
Market Infrastructure and Payments, European Central Bank
|
•
|
|
Adam Ludwin, Chief Executive Office, Chain
|
•
|
|
Blythe Masters, Board Member, Digital Asset
|
•
|
|
Greg Medcraft, Director, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise
Affairs, Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development
|
•
|
|
Professor Robert Merton, MIT Sloan
|
•
|
|
Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of
Singapore
|
•
|
|
Mu Changchun, Deputy Director-General of the Payment and
Settlement Department, People’s Bank of China
|
•
|
|
Patrick Murck, Fellow at the Harvard Berkman Klein Center
|
•
|
|
Marco Santori, President and Chief Legal Officer, Blockchain.com
|
•
|
|
Carolyn Wilkins, Senior Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada,
|
•
|
|
Bradley J. Wiskirchen, Chief Executive Officer, Kount
|
•
|
|
Nasir Zubairi, Chief Executive Officer, Luxembourg House of
Financial Technology
|
|
|
