Kount : CEO Participates in International Monetary Fund's High-Level Advisory Group to Balance Fintech Risk and Opportunities

03/07/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Brad Wiskirchen engages in global cooperation related to data governance, cybersecurity, and e-commerce fraud protection

Kount, a global leader in digital fraud prevention, announced its CEO Bradley J. Wiskirchen is the only executive from the fraud control industry engaged in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) High-Level Advisory Group on Finance and Technology. Following the launch of the Bali Fintech Agenda, the group held its second gathering of key stakeholders in financial technology. As the IMF indicated in a release March 1, the group identified data and cybersecurity as key areas of focus for technological innovation.

The IMF estimates approximately 1.7 billion adults worldwide don’t have access to financial services. The Bali Fintech Agenda outlines 12 policy elements intended to support major social and economic impacts of empowering this population. This effort will help IMF member countries harness the benefits and opportunities of fintech, while at the same time managing the inherent risks as they rapidly transform the provision of banking services.

Among the 19 members of the Advisory Group are experts and respected leaders from across finance and technology fields as well as officials from national authorities and international organizations, lawyers, and academics. Representatives in the group include Chris Larsen, Executive Chairman, Ripple.com; Alibaba Digital Economy Institute President Dr. Long Chen; and Sharon Yang, Deputy Assistant Secretary, International Financial Markets, US Treasury.

As cyberattacks continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, the committee recognized a need to address questions regarding data ownership, use, access, and protection. Wiskirchen has deep expertise in these areas and previously served as Chairman of the Board for the Salt Lake City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

By deepening the IMF’s understanding of machine learning and digital fraud prevention, Wiskirchen hopes his participation in this group will ultimately support merchants, vendors, banks, and agencies worldwide in their effort to protect their digital innovation.

“Kount protects the digital innovation of more than 6,500 customers across 180 countries, and without exception, I see a pervasive focus on data protection and fraud prevention,” said Wiskirchen. “From new account creation to account takeover, companies’ vigilance must extend beyond chargebacks and payment fraud. Protecting and securing their customers’ and partners’ information is paramount to their success.”

About Kount: Kount’s award-winning digital fraud prevention solutions are used by 6,500 brands globally, helping them to reach their digital innovation goals. Kount’s patented technology combines device fingerprinting, supervised and unsupervised machine learning, a robust policy and rules engine, self-service analytics, and a web-based case-management and investigation system. Kount’s solutions stop fraud and increase revenue for digital businesses, acquiring banks, and payment service providers. www.kount.com

Wiskirchen is available to discuss fraud detection, prevention, and digital transformations. To speak to him further or learn more about Kount, contact Jenny Overell at Finn Partners.

Per the IMF Announcement, the following individuals comprise the High-Level Advisory Group:

 

Jeremy Allaire, Chief Executive Officer, Circle

Dr. Long Chen, President, Alibaba Digital Economy Institute (formerly Chief Strategy Officer of Ant Financial Services Group)

Santiago Fernandez de Lis, Chief Economist of Financial Systems and Regulation, BBVA

Robert Garrison, Managing Director and Chief Information Officer, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation

Sharon Yang, Deputy Assistant Secretary, International Financial Markets, US Treasury

Erwin Haryono, Head of Fintech Office, Bank Indonesia

Chris Larsen, Executive Chairman, Ripple

Klaus M. Löber, Head of Oversight Division, Directorate General Market Infrastructure and Payments, European Central Bank

Adam Ludwin, Chief Executive Office, Chain

Blythe Masters, Board Member, Digital Asset

Greg Medcraft, Director, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development

Professor Robert Merton, MIT Sloan

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore

Mu Changchun, Deputy Director-General of the Payment and Settlement Department, People’s Bank of China

Patrick Murck, Fellow at the Harvard Berkman Klein Center

Marco Santori, President and Chief Legal Officer, Blockchain.com

Carolyn Wilkins, Senior Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada,

Bradley J. Wiskirchen, Chief Executive Officer, Kount

Nasir Zubairi, Chief Executive Officer, Luxembourg House of Financial Technology

 


© Business Wire 2019
