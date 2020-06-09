Log in
Kount :'s Digital Account Fraud Protection Ties For the Highest Score in Current Offering Category in Risk-Based Authentication Evaluation

06/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Independent Research Firm Names Kount as a “Strong Performer” in RBA report

Kount, the leader in identity trust and digital fraud prevention, today announced independent analyst firm Forrester Research has named Kount a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Risk Based Authentication (RBA), Q2 2020. Kount tied for the highest score in the Current Offering category.

Kount is one of just seven companies to be included in the Forrester Wave™ for RBA. To be selected for the final report, vendors had to have a thought-leading, productized portfolio of products and services, total annual RBA revenue of at least $6 million with at least 12% growth, and unaided mindshare with Forrester’s end user customers and with other vendors.

In addition to a 33-criteria assessment, Forrester interviewed several of Kount’s enterprise clients for references. Kount earned the highest possible scores in twelve criteria, including statistical decisioning, case management, reporting and dashboards, innovation roadmap, and solution delivery.

“Kount focuses on an end-to-end platform that expands the scope of risk scoring. Kount provides an easy-to-use, compact, and simple RBA solution. Kount offers first-party (friendly) fraud detection and a well-established system integration/implementation partner ecosystem,” writes author Andras Cser. “The solution offers outstanding statistical decisioning capabilities and solid case queue management and routing. Rule efficiency reporting is markedly above the competition.”

“We are excited that Forrester named Kount a Strong Performer in their Risk-Based Authentication report,” said Brad Wiskirchen, CEO at Kount. “Kount is glad to be one of the ‘most significant providers’ in RBA, an area which complements our work in eCommerce fraud prevention. We believe our ability to span a variety of use cases, from account protection to chargeback prevention is a testament to Kount’s solution and Identity Trust Global Network.”

Kount’s recognition in the Forrester Wave™ follows several industry acknowledgments, including the leading eCommerce Fraud Detection Solution by Mercator Advisory Group, inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection May 2020, listing on the JMP Elite 80 for the Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity and IT Infrastructure Companies, and the ninth consecutive year of winning the Customers’ Choice Award for Best Antifraud Solution by CNP.

The honor comes just weeks after Kount announced Kount Control, its next-generation account protection solution based on the Identity Trust Global Network, linked by real-time adaptive AI. Kount Control is the only account protection solution to offer a layered approach to combating account takeover to stop malicious logins, protect against bots, and enable personalized customer experiences.

About Kount

Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network delivers real-time fraud prevention, account protection, and enables personalized customer experiences for more than 6,500 leading brands and payment providers. Linked by Kount’s award-winning AI, the Identity Trust Global Network analyzes signals from 32 billion annual interactions in order to personalize user experiences across the spectrum of trust—from frictionless experiences to blocking fraud. Quick and accurate identity trust decisions deliver safe payments, account creation, and login events, while reducing digital fraud, chargebacks, false positives, and manual reviews. Kount.com


© Business Wire 2020
