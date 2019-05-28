Log in
Kraft Technology Group Achieves HIPAA Compliance with Compliancy Group

05/28/2019 | 08:05am EDT

Kraft Technology - HIPAA Verified

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Kraft Technology Group, a Nashville-based managed IT service provider, is pleased to announce that we have achieved compliance with the federally mandated standards of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through the use of Compliancy Group's proprietary HIPAA methodology, The Guard(R) compliance tracking software, and HIPAA Seal of Compliance(R).

As a managed service provider serving healthcare clients, Kraft Technology Group is a "Business Associate" under the definition of HIPAA (45 CFR §160.103) and therefore subject to HIPAA regulations designed to protect electronic protected health information while supporting our "Covered Entity" clients.

Kraft Technology Group has completed Compliancy Group's Six Stage Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, HIPAA Security Rule, HIPAA Breach Notification Rule, HIPAA Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. These standards have been heavily vetted against the letter of the law and meet federal NIST requirements. Kraft Technology Group's good faith effort toward HIPAA compliance through the use of The Guard has been verified by the HIPAA subject matter experts and Compliance Coaches(R) at Compliancy Group.

A recent HIPAA Journal article, "The Top HIPAA Threats Are Likely Not What You Think," made the point that the top cybersecurity threats are employees. The article refers to an IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Report which points to this surprising statistic: 71 percent of recorded data breaches in the healthcare industry are attributable to employee actions. Whether those employees are working for a Covered Entity or a Business Associate, the Health & Human Services enforcement of HIPAA regulations can be severe.

The important intersection between HIPAA compliance and data security is often lost on I.T. providers working in the health care space. Clients are becoming more aware of the requirements of HIPAA compliance - and forward-thinking providers like Kraft Technology Group choose the HIPAA Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.

The HIPAA Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard, Compliancy Group's proprietary compliance tracking solution.

About Compliancy Group:
Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that health care professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard(TM) is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches(TM) to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain(TM) total HIPAA compliance.

Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

About Kraft Technology Group:
Part of the KraftCPAs family of companies since 1992, Kraft Technology Group has been providing Computer Services, I.T. Security, Network Support, and Managed I.T. Services in the greater Nashville Tennessee area and beyond. Our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses to efficiently and securely utilize best of breed technology, so they can focus on reaching and exceeding their strategic goals.

Visit https://www.kraftgrp.com/healthcare-compliant-it-services/ to learn more.

Verify our Seal of Compliance at: https://compliancy-group.com/hipaa-compliance-verification/

News Source: Kraft Technology Group LLC

Related link: https://www.kraftgrp.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/kraft-technology-group-achieves-hipaa-compliance-with-compliancy-group/
