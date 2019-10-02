Kraig Biocraft Laboratories COO Travels to Vietnam to Assist Transition of Production Operations to New Factory

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that Jon Rice, the Company’s chief operating officer, will travel to Vietnam, this week, to work with the Company’s subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles, on the transition of silk production operations into its recently renovated facility in Quang Nam province. During this trip, Rice expects to review the completed facility improvements, coordinate operations with Prodigy Textiles senior staff and production workers, finalize production and transportation logistics, discuss production throughput rates and targets, as well as review the security and quality control systems being implemented.

“Our staff, in the U.S. and Vietnam, has put an incredible amount of effort into establishing and preparing Prodigy Textiles to disrupt the performance textile markets. Our team has pushed through incredible challenges to bring this factory online. We are now ready to put it to work, bringing our recombinant spider silk technology to market. I expect to be able to share more information about my trip and details about our operations with our shareholders early next week,” said Rice.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

