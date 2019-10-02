Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories COO Travels to Vietnam to Assist Transition of Production Operations to New Factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that Jon Rice, the Company’s chief operating officer, will travel to Vietnam, this week, to work with the Company’s subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles, on the transition of silk production operations into its recently renovated facility in Quang Nam province. During this trip, Rice expects to review the completed facility improvements, coordinate operations with Prodigy Textiles senior staff and production workers, finalize production and transportation logistics, discuss production throughput rates and targets, as well as review the security and quality control systems being implemented.

“Our staff, in the U.S. and Vietnam, has put an incredible amount of effort into establishing and preparing Prodigy Textiles to disrupt the performance textile markets. Our team has pushed through incredible challenges to bring this factory online. We are now ready to put it to work, bringing our recombinant spider silk technology to market. I expect to be able to share more information about my trip and details about our operations with our shareholders early next week,” said Rice.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36aCost Benefit Analysis Can Help Businesses to Simplify Complex Business Decisions | Read SpendEdge's Latest Article to Know How
BU
07:35aNORN HORI : Baltic Horizon Fund closes private placements of units
AQ
07:35aORACLE : Buys CrowdTwist
PR
07:35aNabis Holdings Provides Shareholder Update and Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07:34aCITIC : Overseas Regulatory Announcements
PU
07:34aEQUINOR : awarding pioneering wireless subsea drone contract
PU
07:34aCEO PODCAST TRANSPORTATION MATTERS : Martin Daum talks with Joschka Fischer about sustainability
PU
07:34aPRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aNEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aHEALTH SCIENCES ACQUISITIONS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group