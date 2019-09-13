Log in
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Chief Executive Awarded Top 20 Pioneering CEOs of 2019

09/13/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that its CEO, Kim Thompson, was recently recognized as one of MyTechMag magazine’s top 20 pioneering CEOs of 2019. In the recent CEO edition, Mr. Thompson shares the incredible story of the founding of Kraig Labs, as well as how his outsider status and determination delivered success against overwhelming odds.

In selecting the top 20 pioneering CEOs of 2019, MyTechMag selection criteria included a review of the complexity of the challenges overcome, the growth of the underlying business, and the CEO’s ability to harness their team’s potential.

“I am honored to have been selected for this recognition. MyTechMag’s award comes on the verge of a very exciting time for Kraig Labs, as we expect to soon be formally launching commercial scale production of our eco-friendly recombinant spider silk,” said CEO and Founder, Thompson. “Kraig Labs has been pioneering the way forward for cost-effective spider silk production and today’s recognition of my work and our Company’s role in bringing this innovation to market is an honor. Together, our team has faced and concurred numerous obstacles that stood between us and our goal. In that spirit I accept this award as recognition for the entire Kraig Labs team, including our valued employees and shareholders.”

You can find a copy of the article at Kraiglabs.com or read the full magazine article at MyTechMag.com or read Mr. Thompson’s profile.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.


