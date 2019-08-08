Log in
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Construction of Spider Silk Biotech Research Laboratory in Vietnam

08/08/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has completed construction of its new biotech research laboratory in Vietnam. The new laboratory suite is located within the Company’s recombinant spider silk production facility in Quang Nam, Vietnam and consists of eleven separate labs. These new labs are a key piece of the Company’s spider silk commercialization program and were part of the, now complete, renovation efforts at the Prodigy Textiles factory, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary and production arm.

This new laboratory suite was built to support production ramp up and will serve as a testing and quality control facility for the commercialization of the Company’s recombinant spider silk technologies. To ensure compliance with regulations, related to genetically modified technologies, this laboratory was built to the design and specification of the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST). Moving into the future, the Company anticipates utilizing these new laboratories for the development of future innovations in spider silk fibers and products to complement the Company’s existing technologies, which are now moving to commercialization.

“With these new laboratories and the completion of the Prodigy Textiles factory renovations, we are now ready to start the transition and expansion of our recombinant spider silk production into the new factory,” said COO Jon Rice. “We purposefully designed our laboratories to mirror those of the MoST, where the initial evaluation and approval of our specialized silkworms were finalized, in order to accelerate our commercial ramp up.”

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.


© Business Wire 2019
